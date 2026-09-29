“I Am So Fed Up”: Bills Star Dion Dawkins Goes on Epic Rant Against Refs Over “Ridiculous” Call Against Josh Allen’s Offense on Sunday

Who would have thought that even after winning their game against the Chargers, the Bills’ OT would raise questions over a specific call? The game ended in their favour with a 24-16 win, but the refs’ holding call against him didn’t sit right.

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“Like yesterday, they called me for a holding call, right? I am so fed up with holding calls that it’s ridiculous because I have taught myself and people have learned an entirely different skill on how to play offensive linemen with a move that I do, which is that chop down move, right?,” Dion Dawkins said on WGR Sports Radio550.

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“So, the referees don’t know whether to call it or not call it, right? Like they could see a guy sling down fast and their first thought is, oh, it’s a holding call. But realistically, no, it’s just a great technique, right?”

The frustration comes from one specific incident. In the fourth quarter, with about 10:30 left, Josh Allen ran with the ball and picked up 16 yards, taking the Bills close to the Chargers’ end zone. It looked like Buffalo was in a great position to score.

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However, the play was called back because Dion Dawkins was flagged for holding. The penalty cost the Bills 10 yards, so instead of having the ball at the Chargers’ 4-yard line, Buffalo had to move back and continue the drive from farther away.

But this holding penalty has been an issue with Dawkins. Dion Dawkins has been called for holding quite a few times since 2021. PFF says he was flagged 56 times, with 25 of those penalties being for holding.

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His technique often confuses referees. During the Bills’ Week 9 game against the Dolphins in 2024, Josh Allen threw a pass toward Khalil Shakir in the end zone. While the pass was incomplete, Dion Dawkins knocked down Dolphins rookie Chop Robinson after pushing his hands away. The officials called Dawkins for holding, even though the play appeared to show him using a blocking move rather than grabbing Robinson.

Brian Baldinger, a former NFL offensive lineman and NFL Network analyst, disagreed with the call.

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“@MiamiDolphins v @BuffaloBills @DDawkins66 this is not holding…this is an advanced technique to get the DL hands off and to use the momentum to face plant the rusher. This would bug me for 24 hours if called against me #BaldysBreakdowns,” Baldinger said on X back in 2024.

But Dawkins was not the only Bills player who was called for a holding penalty against the Chargers.

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With 11:15 left in the fourth quarter, Josh Allen threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Ty Johnson. However, the touchdown did not count because Dawson Knox was called for holding. The penalty moved the Bills back 10 yards instead of giving them the touchdown.

Then, with 10 minutes left, Allen made a short pass to Ray-Ray Davis. But Alec Anderson was called for holding on the play, so the play was wiped out. The Bills were given a 10-yard penalty from the Chargers’ 30-yard line.

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Now, with the Bills preparing to go up against the Patriots next week, it will be interesting to see if these holding penalties make things worse for them or improve.