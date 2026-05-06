“I’m So Sick of Joe Burrow”: Bengals QB Under Fire for Making GF Olivia Ponton Look Like a “Groupie”

In the six seasons Joe Burrow has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, he has faced significant scrutiny for his performances, which have fluctuated over the years. Recently, however, the criticism directed at Burrow has shifted from his on-field play to his personal life, particularly concerning his rumored partner.

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“Joe Burrow, let me just go on a little bit of a rant,” said Barstool Sports’ Ria Ciuffo on Chicks in the Office. “I’m so sick of Joe Burrow acting like he’s not dating Olivia Ponton. He’s walking four feet ahead of her in every photograph. I hate that. You look like a doucheb**.”

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Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton have been romantically linked since December 2024. This comes after Burrow’s split from his long-time girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, in the same year. However, neither Burrow nor Ponton has confirmed their relationship to date. But on several occasions, they have shown how close they are.

In December 2024, Burrow was playing a “Monday Night Football” game in Texas. Amid that, his Arlington, Ohio, home was broken into. Reports stated that Olivia Ponton was inside the house at the time of the burglary and was the one who called emergency services to report the break-in.

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Police reports initially identified Ponton as an “employee” of Burrow. However, rumors immediately spread that they were involved romantically. And, shortly after the incident, sources confirmed that the pair had actually been dating since the fall of 2024. As time went by, their rumored relationship garnered more attention.

From F1 races (the Miami Grand Prix in 2025) to date nights, Burrow and Ponton were frequently seen together. Despite that, what fumed Ria Ciuffo was the way the Bengals CB avoided publicly acknowledging that they were together.

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“Any man who’s walking that far ahead of you, you look like a douc***,” Ciuffo added. “Everyone knows you’re dating. We see you out and about all the time. Hold her damn hand. Let her walk first. Open the car door for her. You don’t even have to use a PDA… He’s always making her look like a groupie. I hate it. It’s really grinding my gears.”

Olivia Ponton is an established name in the entertainment and fashion industries. She first gained massive popularity as a “Gen Z icon” during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since built a multi-faceted career.

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Ponton has fronted campaigns for global brands including SKIMS, Victoria’s Secret, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Coach. On top of that, she is represented by IMG Models, one of the world’s premier agencies, which also manages celebs like Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

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So, for Joe Burrow to allegedly not show acknowledgment towards someone like Ponton did not sit right, and led to criticisms against the Bengals QB. However, unlike Burrow, Ponton has frequently supported the 29-year-old during football games.

Earlier this year, on March 21, Ponton was seen cheering for Burrow at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. The Bengals quarterback represented the “Wildcats FFC” team and played against the U.S. men’s national team.

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As the NFL offseason gets underway, exhibition matches and players’ personal lives come into the spotlight. Likewise, Burrow and Ponton’s recent appearance at an event certainly caught people’s attention.

Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton attend the 2026 Met Gala and its afterparty

The 2026 Met Gala took place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, centered around the theme “Costume Art.” For many attendees, including Dwayne Johnson, it was their first time at the event. However, for Joe Burrow, it was his second Met Gala appearance, having made his debut in 2025.

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This year, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback wore a custom midnight-blue smoking jacket by Bode. It also featured black shawl lapels, tasseled “frogging” closures, and a unique curtain tassel accent at the waist.

Meanwhile, Burrow’s rumored partner, Olivia Ponton, did not walk the official red carpet. However, they were later seen together leaving after-parties, where they had changed into more casual outfits.

Ponton embraced a “balletcore” aesthetic, wearing a light pink corset-style mini dress adorned with intricate lace detailing and braided elements. She paired the dress with strappy high-heeled sandals and carried a small clutch.

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In contrast, Burrow shifted away from his formal gala attire, opting for a white sleeveless tank top and oversized black pants. He accessorized with a chain necklace and his signature sunglasses.

While Burrow garnered over 1000 comments on Instagram for his Met Gala look, Ponton had standout personalities like Livvy Dunne praising her after-party appearance.

So, although Burrow and Ponton have refrained from confirming their rumored relationship, their public appearances together have always kept the discussions about them alive.