“I Am the Sole Reason”: Ex-NFLer Reveals His Connection to Brian Kelly No Longer Coaching LSU

It cuts deep when you get stabbed by your own. And LSU can feel it after getting in a weird spot with Breiden Fehoko. The player who pushed them to their 2019 championship win now takes jabs at them. Fehoko now wants credit for why LSU is without former head coach Brian Kelly.

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“I am the sole reason Brian Kelly is not coaching at LSU,” Fehoko, who played for the Los Angeles Chargers, said on X. “Please put some respect on my name.”

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Breiden Fehoko has never seemed to like Brian Kelly. He had gone pro two years before LSU hired Kelly, so he has never played with him. But Fehoko has rarely had a kind word about the former head coach, who was fired midway through the 2025 college football season.

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Fehoko had initially voiced his displeasure at Kelly’s hesitance to involve alumni in the offseason, and believed there was a disconnect between him and the fans. But the former defensive tackle believes he is the reason behind Kelly’s exit because of a ‘tell-all’ video he released on his YouTube channel right before LSU’s firing.

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“2 months before BK got fired I voiced not an opinion but a pure fact of what inside staffers and players told me what was going on. When everyone told me “stfu dude” I made that statement public and shared amongst LSU people of power. Check the date. Month later everything came to light word for word and his a– was grass.”

By that time, it was well known that Kelly had become an unpopular coach.

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Fehoko has taken multiple shots at Brian Kelly. Here are a few examples:

“Call me a click bait call me whatever you want. For weeks I had to hear people say ‘Fehoko this, Fehoko got CTE, Fehoko don’t know s–t about LSU.’ This team has no culture, no fight, and for sure NO DAMN HEAD COACH.”

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“If [Michael] Van Buren starts from week 1, LSU is 7-2 at the very least. Brian Kelly was a god damn te–orist.”

“I just think it’s malpractice that if you knew your quarterback was hurt since fall camp, for you to trot him out there and play him is just ridiculous,” Fehoko said in the ‘tell-all’ video. “I mean, the head coach gets paid $10 million. His staff, he pulls in all these recruits. He has money to spend now on recruits legally.”

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Fehoko isn’t a fan of the current status quo at LSU either, which is now led by headline-favorite Lane Kiffin. LSU is at the forefront of a controversial lawsuit, which allows 16 rookies from the NFL to return to college football for one more year. Kiffin had already reached out to tight end Dae’Quan Wright, who signed with the Cleveland Browns earlier in the year.

Wright has since entered the transfer portal and has been waived by the Browns. He was set to join LSU, per his agents.

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“LSU as a whole university in athletics is moving so disgusting right now,” Fehoko wrote on X. “I genuinely can’t believe this is the product I’m seeing. It’s become Money over morals and I’m absolutely disgusted. I love my university but this is just f—ing disgusting how we’re moving.”

Today, LSU has notoriously been at the top of some of the most dramatic recruitment stories. Kiffin flew to Tennessee to talk with Sam Leavitt while he was visiting the Vols; the quarterback is now in Baton Rouge. Few programs attacked the transfer portal as aggressively as LSU this year: they also have top offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, who transferred here from Colorado

Kiffin also believes programs have a right to recruit these pro players because the courts allowed them to, and that these players were “wronged.”

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Kiffin is riding on the momentum he built as Ole Miss’ head coach over the past few years in his debut at LSU. There are a lot of expectations from this team, and Breiden Fehoko will definitely be keeping an eye.