“I Am Tired”: Derrick Henry Sounds Off on Ravens’ Failure to Win a Super Bowl With Lamar Jackson

Derrick Henry is done watching other people lift the Lombardi Trophy. The Baltimore Ravens running back has spent a decade building one of the most imposing NFL résumés of his generation. But one line is still missing, and entering his 11th season, that omission is getting louder.

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Henry laid his frustration out in the open on a recent episode of “The Lounge” podcast, addressing the one thing his Hall of Fame-caliber career still doesn’t have to show for pairing up with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

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“I want to win a Super Bowl. That’s a big motivation,” Henry said on the podcast. “I just want to be able to feel that feeling. I’m tired of watching. Every year, I’m tired of being at home on the couch watching. I want to be a part of it.”

Henry’s arrival in Baltimore was meant to give Lamar Jackson something the Ravens had been missing for years: a running game that could take over when the playoffs got tight. It turned into something much more dangerous.

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In 2024, Henry ran for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, while Jackson threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns overall. For stretches, the two looked almost impossible to defend. Jackson’s threat as a runner opened lanes for Henry, while Henry forced defenses to respect the run before Jackson even decided whether to keep the ball. In the 2024-25 season, they set an NFL record for the most combined rushing yards for a quarterback and a running back, with 2,836 yards.

But the first season still ended in disappointment. Baltimore lost 25-27 to Buffalo in the divisional round, despite Henry rushing for 270 yards and two touchdowns in two postseason games. The Ravens then went 8-9 in 2025 and missed the playoffs altogether.

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That helps explain why Henry is getting restless. He is still producing at a ridiculous level. He ran for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025, finishing only 26 yards behind third-placed James Cook for the rushing title. Whatever his age says on paper, Henry is giving Baltimore plenty of reason to believe he still has a lot left in the tank.

But football does not wait forever. Henry turns 33 in January; Jackson is entering another season with the same championship question hanging over his career, and Baltimore has already changed coaches after John Harbaugh’s departure.

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For Henry, this is no longer simply about adding another impressive chapter to his résumé. It is about making sure the partnership with Jackson is remembered for something bigger than what it almost became.

“It would be crazy for me to say I played with Lamar Jackson, and we didn’t win no championships,” Henry added on the podcast. “I cannot have that. I do not want that to be a thing. We’ve got to do it.”

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Jackson is a strange case when you look at the playoffs. He has won two MVPs, but his postseason record going into 2026 is 3-5. Baltimore has made it to the AFC Championship Game just once with him.

Henry hasn’t had much more luck once the playoffs arrive. He has played nine postseason games, rushing for 1,002 yards and seven touchdowns, but a Super Bowl trip is still missing. His only AFC Championship appearance came with Tennessee after the 2019 season, when the Titans lost 35-24 to Kansas City.

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Baltimore’s Offseason Overhaul Aims to Finally Get Over the Hump

Baltimore did not just change coaches this offseason. The Ravens changed the voice around a team that had started to feel like it was running in circles. After missing the playoffs in 2025, John Harbaugh was out after 18 seasons, and Jesse Minter stepped in with a fresh approach.

Lamar Jackson welcomed it almost immediately, calling the coaching change “a breath of fresh air because everything is just new.”

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Minter has also started putting more responsibility on the veterans. For the first time, Baltimore will have season-long captains rather than rotating them from game to game. Jackson, Derrick Henry, ILB Roquan Smith, S Kyle Hamilton and DL Calais Campbell were chosen by their teammates as the candidates.

That puts Henry right in the middle of the reset. He is not only expected to keep punishing defenses; he is now one of the voices Minter wants setting the tone inside the locker room.

“I believe that we have all the pieces to get it done. We just got to go out there and get it done,” Henry said.

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And Baltimore has made changes beyond the coaching staff, too. Trey Hendrickson gives the defense another proven pass rusher, while the Ravens have worked to strengthen the offensive line around Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

The idea is simple: stop wasting elite talent on seasons that end before January really gets interesting.



