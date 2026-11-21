Ryan Clark’s ESPN exit in July 2026 was a setback, but the former NFL safety quickly found another opportunity to build something beyond traditional sports broadcasting. Many people reached out with sympathy, but one unexpected message came from former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who saw potential in Clark.

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“Howard reached out to me, man,” Clark said in an interview with Front Office Sports. “He actually hit up my PR people. And at the time, everybody was just hitting me up to tell me how sorry they felt for me… And I reach out to him, and immediately he sends this text message back with a Zoom link.”

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“And he said, ‘I did this deep dive on you once I saw the news, and I believe in what you stand for, and I want to be a part of that brand.’ Here we are, man. I can just really say that without Howard, the growth and scale of what we’re doing would be much more difficult.”

Schultz reached out after Clark left ESPN in July 2026. He became an investor in Clark’s media venture, Pivot25 Productions, and offered backing as the company looks to expand. Clark openly acknowledged that Schultz’s involvement made building and scaling the brand easier.

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Schultz researched Clark’s work, contacted his PR team, and wished to invest in his brand. He arranged a Zoom meeting and was impressed by what Clark had built so far. The investment was announced in September 2026 and brought together Schultz’s business experience and Clark’s growing presence in sports media.

“I have always believed that the most enduring businesses are built at the intersection of great ideas, authentic leadership, and human connection,” Schultz said in the press release, according to Awful Announcing.

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“We are living through a profound transformation in media. Audiences are increasingly choosing people and platforms they trust over traditional institutions, and the barriers between sports, business, culture, and entertainment are disappearing.”

The investment gives Schultz a chance to back a brand built on authentic conversations. As Starbucks’ longtime CEO, he knows what it takes to turn an idea into a recognizable brand. His involvement can help Pivot25 to make its commercial opportunities strong, expand programming, and reach audiences.

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Clark has a solid base to build from in The Pivot, the podcast he hosts alongside former NFL players Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. Interviews with athletes, celebrities, and other prominent guests have driven its growth, and distribution agreements, among them a multi-year Netflix deal, have raised its profile in sports entertainment.

Pivot25 has since moved into television as well, producing The Pivot Sports with Ryan Clark alongside NFL Films.

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This growth proved that Clark’s career was more than just a broadcasting career after ESPN. And with an experienced leader backing him, Clark now has a chance to turn Pivot25 into a much bigger media enterprise.