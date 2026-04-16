“I Believe My Body Can Do It”: Erin Andrews Makes Emotional Health Admission at 47 After Major Pregnancy Setback

Erin Andrews isn’t ready to give up on growing her family. The longtime NFL sideline reporter and her husband, Jarret Stoll, welcomed their son Mack via surrogate in June 2023. Since then, Andrews has been open about her fertility journey over the years, including undergoing multiple rounds of IVF after battling cervical cancer. They’ve continued trying to expand their family but have also faced difficult setbacks along the way. Speaking on her podcast, she shared that she remains hopeful and committed to continuing her IVF journey.

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“I decided to inject HGH [Human Growth Hormone], Gonal-f [follitropin alfa], and Clomid [clomiphene] and try to do another IVF round, but whatever,” Erin Andrews said during the latest episode of her Calm Down podcast. “Well, it didn’t work. Here’s my whole thing. I am crazy, and I am with a doctor who said, ‘Listen, we’ll call it when it’s time.’ But I am psychotic right now.”

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“I just feel like I believe my body can do it. Even though I know that my age, with what history says, is not great for producing eggs or the viability of your eggs. There’s just some sh-t in me that I’m like, ‘Watch me do it.’ It’s like a weird addiction I have.”

Back in 2016, doctors diagnosed Andrews with cervical cancer during a routine check-up. But as they caught the cancer early, Andrews underwent two surgeries that left her cancer-free. But before beginning cancer treatment, Andrews decided to freeze her embryos so she could still experience motherhood.

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Then, over the next decade, Andrews went through multiple rounds of IVF treatment while also managing her health. But negative pregnancy tests and miscarriages brought repeated disappointment to Andrews.

So, Andrews and her husband turned to surrogacy, which led to the birth of their son, Mack. However, even after that happy moment, Andrews had admitted that the thought of trying for a second baby brought back difficult emotions.

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“It’s crazy, because once you get back on the phone with your fertility doctor and you start talking about the journey again,” Andrews said in a 2024 interview with E! News. “PTSD and all come back to how crappy you felt, how numb your body gets, and just the fear of loss.”

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Erin Andrews’ honesty revealed just how emotionally exhausting fertility treatments can be. Even so, Andrews just admitted that something inside her refuses to quit on the path to have a second baby. But at 47, the chances of becoming pregnant are undeniably slim for Andrews.

Even if she gets pregnant, a CNN health report suggests that Andrews could face higher chances of complications such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and C-sections due to her age. But Andrews wants to keep pushing forward in the IVF process even after facing a major pregnancy setback.



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Erin Andrews has also been through a tragedy with surrogacy

Last year in May, Erin Andrews shared tragic news on her podcast: the surrogate carrying her second child had suffered a miscarriage. The loss came as a devastating blow to Andrews and her husband, especially because early signs with the baby had looked promising.

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“So, I have dealt with this before, but things were going really, really well, and her little heartbeat and her numbers were really good,” Andrews said. “I even told you guys a couple of weeks ago because we thought we had such good news. Been sitting here thinking about Taylor Swift’s song, ‘I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.’ I’m really good at doing this sh-t with a broken heart.”

Despite the emotional strain, Erin Andrews has always been open about her fertility issues. So, Andrews also revealed that she had lost her first surrogate baby even before Mack was born. Now, after facing a similar roadblock with her second baby, why does Andrews still want to keep trying? According to Charissa Thompson, the co-host of the Calm Down podcast, the answer lies in Andrews’ resilient mindset.

“I think, as well as I know you, that in your life, how competitive you are, the curse part is not a negative; it’s just you will not stop until someone makes you stop or says, ‘Here’s the concrete evidence that this is not gonna work,’” Thompson said in the last episode of the Calm Down podcast. “But until somebody tells you it’s not going to work, you were going to exhaust every option, and that is an amazing quality that you have. You’re going to keep going. You wouldn’t have Mack if you didn’t have that tenacity.”

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Thompson believes that Erin Andrews’ determination isn’t about ignoring reality—it’s about refusing to let setbacks have the final say in anything. Therefore, even at 47, Andres continues to believe that her dream of growing her family might still come true.