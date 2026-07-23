“I Can’t Baby You Like a Little Kid”: Ex-NFL Player Rips Cam Skattebo for Immaturity on and off the Field

Cam Skattebo has been dominating recent NFL headlines, but not for reasons the New York Giants would prefer. Following a viral video of his botched backflip at the Fanatics Fest in NYC, the NFL community has been calling out the act. Now, former linebacker Emmanuel Acho has raised his concerns around the scenario.

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“He got to change up his style on and off the field,” Acho said on Speakeasy. “To me, Cam Skattebo, how he plays on the field is a reflection of his level of immaturity off the field. It is immature in both ways. Remember he said, like, CTE was fake. It wasn’t real. Then he’s going up on a recovering leg, you’re doing a backflip, I think in jeans, for no reason. It just doesn’t make sense. Just do the part of the surfing celebration after you’ve already stuck the landing. So, to me, Skattebo is just a kid.

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“In the NFL, you give kids millions upon millions upon millions of dollars. And yes, he’s a kid. But the pressure that’s on Cam Skattebo is not that of a kid. You and Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers, you hold the keys to the Giants’ future in your hands. I can’t afford for you to behave like a kid because I need to pay you like an adult, I need to respect you like an adult, I need to cheer you on like an adult. I can’t now baby you like a little kid.”

Skattebo argued that the landing was too soft and was the reason why he lost his balance during the backflip. Following the backlash, he assured fans that he won’t injure himself before the season. But not even Skattebo can guarantee that.

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The New York Giants running back is coming back from a serious leg injury from last year. He suffered an open tibia fracture, a ruptured deltoid ligament, and a dislocated ankle, cutting his rookie season short only eight games in. Jumping into the air and landing awkwardly on that surgically repaired leg just weeks before training camp isn’t something a cautious player would do.

Skattebo and Nabers are going to be key for quarterback Jaxson Dart to keep the Giants’ offense. He needs both of them healthy and at their 100% during the season.

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Despite the widespread public outrage, Giants head coach John Harbaugh took a much lighter approach to the entire incident. When asked about the ill-fated acrobatics, Harbaugh chuckled and noted that his first reaction was simply, “Dude, at least stick it.”

The coach also reassured everyone that Skattebo has been working hard during his rehabilitation. He seemed confident that the running back would return perfectly healthy by the time training kicks in.

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But if the young Giants star wants to secure a long and lucrative career in the NFL, he may soon need to realize that being treated like an adult requires making more mature decisions.