“I Can’t Speak for Him”: Todd Monken Refuses to Comment on Deshaun Watson’s Preparation Amid Selection Concerns

After the Cleveland Browns lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-7 in the final preseason game, Deshaun Watson was booed by home fans on August 22, 2026. The moment became a flashpoint: Watson called the booing ‘disrespectful,’ amplifying doubts about his readiness. Amid all that noise around the Browns QB1 for Week 1, head coach Todd Monken addressed the Deshaun Watson situation while maintaining professional boundaries and honesty.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I can’t speak for him,” head coach Todd Monken said via 92.3 The Fan when asked how prepared Watson actually is heading into the season. “We certainly are gonna try to build it as best we can around the things that we’ve seen in the months that we’ve been around him. What we think gives us all, offensively, a chance to operate at a really high level. And so I’m excited for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve said that all along for all the work he’s put in. Again, you’ll have to ask him, but I’m assuming that he’s super excited about the opportunity to get back on the field and continue to play at a high level.

Imago Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders 2 and Deshaun Watson 4 run passing drills during training camp in Berea, Ohio on Friday July 31, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CLE20260731126 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

It is a no-brainer for anyone familiar with football that Browns fans aren’t on the same page as the franchise when it comes to Watson leading the Week 1 drive. During the presser, instead of commenting on his preparations, the coach went on to defend the QB after their defeat against the Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, after that game — I’ll just say during the game and then after the game, certainly Deshaun was not in a great headspace. Let’s be real honest about it,” Monken told hosts Ken Carman and Anthony Lima. “He said it after the game, he was frustrated, and didn’t particularly play well. And we don’t coach well and call it well around him. So, we certainly all have to own that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deshaun Watson is returning after missing time since 2022 due to suspensions and a torn Achilles (suffered in Week 7, 2024 vs. Cincinnati Bengals). Since 2022, he has appeared in 19 games, accumulating 3,365 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. After going through multiple surgeries and rigorous rehabilitation, he had a one-on-one for the QB 1 role against Shedeur Sanders.

While addressing the post-controversy period, Monken agreed that trust and communication have been at the center of getting Watson back to where he needs to be. He made it clear that this wasn’t about damage control. It’s about a genuine belief system he’s built with his quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, when it came to the actual decision of naming Watson over Shedeur Sanders as the guy under center, Monken made a point of saying the fans’ frustration didn’t factor into that call at all. But at the same time, he wasn’t about to pretend the backlash doesn’t exist or that it’s coming from nowhere.

“[T]he fans just want us to win and play good football. So, I do understand some of the frustration,” Monken said. “I do think that, unfortunately, it’s viewed a little bit like hate and hope — is really the way I put it. The fans really just want hope. And Deshaun, over the years that he’s been here, has frustrated the fans and, certainly, himself in terms of wanting to play better for the Cleveland fans and the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I get where they’re coming from, but ultimately, any great fanbase like ours wants to win, wants to see a great product on the field. And that’s what we’re aiming to do starting this week and as long as I’m the head coach here.”

Monken defended Watson without guaranteeing his readiness. With the Browns taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13, 2026, Todd Monken has full faith in his decision to make Watson QB1.