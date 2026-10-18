“I Could Play for Coach Prime”: Diego Pavia Pulls Up at Colorado After Reflecting on Rejecting Deion Sanders’ Offer

Diego Pavia is still without a football team since the Baltimore Ravens cut him. However, his most recent moves might be a sign of a bizarre turn of events for both himself and Deion Sanders.

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NFL insider Jordan Schultz drew attention to Pavia’s appearance at the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes game. This came only a day after Pavia expressed an interest in playing for Deion Sanders.

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“I do wish I could, you know, play for Coach Prime,” he said on his Twitch livestream. “I feel like when you get offered in football, more offers come. So, in a way, I wouldn’t be here without Coach Prime’s offer. So, I came to support him, his team.”

Pavia did get an offer from Jackson State during his collegiate career, where Deion Sanders was a head coach. Pavia discussed the recruitment during a December 2025 appearance on The Pivot Podcast, explaining that the coach had been upfront about the role available.

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“Coach Prime offered me at Jackson State,” Pavia said. “But he was so real. He was like, ‘Hey, look. We’re looking for a backup. You ain’t playing over my son even if he gets hurt.’ And I’m like, at least he’s real, you know? So I took the offer to New Mexico State.”

That decision set Pavia on a different path. After two seasons at New Mexico State, he transferred to Vanderbilt in 2024, beginning his journey in D1 football. He put Vanderbilt on the map after upsetting Alabama that year, and put himself on the map with a rather colorful statement.

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In 2025, Pavia threw for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns, helping Vanderbilt achieve its first 10-win season. He finished second in Heisman Trophy voting behind Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

However, his transition to the NFL failed before it could even take off. Pavia went undrafted in 2026 and signed with the Baltimore Ravens, but the team waived him in July. He has yet to secure another NFL opportunity, leaving his professional future uncertain after a remarkable final college season.

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Interestingly enough, Sanders had a message for Pavia after he was cut by the Ravens:

“I BELIEVE IN YOU, MY MAN,” Sanders wrote on X. “Stay strong and don’t let up. Show them what time it is and never allow them to forget. Much Love & God bless you.”

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Pavia’s visit to Boulder also came at a difficult moment for Colorado’s offense. The Buffaloes were dealing with quarterback uncertainty ahead of the Utah matchup, with Isaac Wilson starting for Colorado after Julian Lewis was benched. It is quarterback roulette for Deion Sanders once again.

Last year, he had to shuffle between Kaidon Salter, Lewis, and Ryan Staub at quarterback, after Shedeur Sander left. But with someone like Diego Pavia in the Colorado offense, Deion Sanders might not have that many failures.