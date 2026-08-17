“I Did Not Get Invited”: Chiefs Co-Owner Reveals He Was Left Off Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest List

Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3 was one of the biggest celebrity events of the year. But not everyone connected to the Chiefs made the cut, including one of the team’s own co-owners. Kansas City Chiefs co-owner Dan Hunt, speaking to CBS News Texas, confirmed he did not receive an invitation to the wedding. He handled the news with humor.

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“I did not get invited to Taylor Swift’s wedding; apparently, I don’t sing well enough to get invited. That’s probably been my second biggest question of the entire summer,” Hunt said, per CBS News Texas.

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He further confirmed he hadn’t spoken to Kelce since the wedding.

“I have not,” Hunt said when asked. “My brother was there, and I talked to him, and he said, look, it was really special, and it was really unique, and we are all so happy for him.”

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Hunt is also the president of FC Dallas, the Major League Soccer club founded by his late father, Lamar Hunt. The interview came in the context of a conversation about potentially bringing Swift and Kelce to an FC Dallas match.

“I’m working on it,” Hunt said. “You know, we’ll have to see. It’ll probably be after Travis retiring, but they’re always welcome down here.”

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The wedding drew around 1,000 guests, including Patrick Mahomes, Jason Kelce, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Greg Olsen among the football figures in attendance. Hunt was not among them despite his close professional ties to Travis through the Chiefs organization. However, he wasn’t the only prominent name left off the list.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was reportedly the only player from the franchise not invited, per the Daily Mail. Charles Barkley was invited but declined, telling 97.5 The Fanatic, “I don’t go to weddings or funerals.”

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Kelce’s longtime friend, Will Compton, expressed surprise at not receiving an invitation. Former Tennessee Titans lineman Taylor Lewan had the same initial thought.

“Going into the weekend, I thought, ‘Oh, good. Didn’t get an invite,'” Lewan said, in an episode of his podcast Bussin’ With the Boys. “Checked my AOL account, reactivated that. No invite in there. And I was just making sure.”

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The timing of Hunt’s comments is notable because Kelce has only recently started speaking publicly about the wedding himself. At Chiefs training camp, he called the celebration “the best night of my life.” He also thanked everyone who came to celebrate with the couple and described the night as being filled with celebration.

For Hunt, though, there does not seem to be much bitterness about missing the guest list. He spent much of the conversation praising Kelce, calling him “one of the most fun individuals I’ve ever been around in my life.”

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And while he may not have made it to the wedding, Hunt is still hoping to see the newlyweds in Dallas someday. He agreed that Taylor Swift’s busy schedule could make the visit difficult, but not impossible. “A match and coming to Toca Social would be fun,” Hunt concluded.