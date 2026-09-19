“I Didn’t Think I Would Be Called a Racist“: ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Responds to Backlash Over QB Favoritism Comments

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky did not expect his quarterback preferences to turn into a conversation about race. But after ESPN Radio host Evan Cohen challenged him over the way he evaluates Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, that is exactly where the discussion went.

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The exchange happened Friday on ESPN’s “Unsportsmanlike,” where Cohen asked Orlovsky a pointed question: “Why do you love quarterbacks who haven’t done it versus those who have? Why do you love Herbert and Jordan Love… why do you not love Hurts? To the level of these other guys, you don’t.”

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When one fan pushed back on why he hadn’t defended his comments more clearly during the actual broadcast, Orlovsky replied on X, saying, “Bc I didn’t think I would be called a racist if I didn’t.”

Orlovsky tried to explain the distinction, and according to clips that quickly spread on social media, his answer landed badly. Fans online quoted him saying he preferred Herbert in part because “that’s what a QB should look like,” a line critics immediately jumped on given that Herbert is white and Hurts, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, is Black.

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The timing made things worse for Orlovsky. Hurts had just led Philadelphia to a 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1, completing 14 of 25 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. On the other hand, Herbert’s Chargers had suffered a stunning upset loss (26-14) to the Arizona Cardinals the same week.

Orlovsky went back to X to explain what he meant, pointing to the physical traits that shape his view of Herbert.

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“Bc that’s logical. 6’5, 240, Athletic, Rocket arm. Throw it through a wind storm and the length of the field. ‘That’s what it looks like.’ But here we are…”

There was also some history behind Cohen putting Orlovsky on the spot about Hurts. Orlovsky has been openly critical of the Eagles quarterback before. After Hurts threw four interceptions and lost a fumble in Philadelphia’s 2025 loss to the Chargers, Orlovsky did not mince words, calling the performance “awful.” In the same discussion, he praised Herbert as an “animal champion warrior legend.”

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But his position on Hurts has not stayed frozen there. During Friday’s ESPN Radio discussion, Orlovsky said he was critical of Hurts during the quarterback’s first year and a half to two years as a starter because he believed Carson Wentz was the better player for Philadelphia to build around.

“Ever since then, Hurts has won me over,” Orlovsky said. “I don’t doubt Hurts; I’ve so far removed myself from doubting Hurts in no matter what situation.”

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There was another Orlovsky-Fields controversy in 2021. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Orlovsky brought up concerns he said he had heard from NFL sources about Justin Fields’ work ethic, preparation, and desire to become a great quarterback.

Herbstreit did not agree with Orlovsky putting those claims out there. The ESPN analyst took a shot at him publicly. He labeled the move “reckless and absurd” and “embarrassing.” Orlovsky later spoke to Fields himself, apologized, and admitted he had not given enough context when he first shared the report.

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By then, Hurts and Herbert had already crossed paths. Both players joined the league in 2020, and Herbert’s team won 27-24 when the Chargers went to Philadelphia that November. After the game, Hurts was asked about Herbert.

“It’s a really good football team we just played. I have a lot of respect for [Chargers QB] Justin Herbert, a guy that came out the same year I did. I have a lot of respect for him and a lot of respect for the team,” Hurts said.

So when Orlovsky explained his Herbert comment in terms of what a quarterback “looks like,” it was bound to draw attention. His argument centered on Herbert’s size, athleticism, and arm strength. The wording, however, became the part people focused on.