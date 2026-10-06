“I Don’t Care”: Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan Disagree Live on FOX Over NFL QBs Earning More Than $50M

There’s no doubt the NFL has grown massively over the years, with the Super Bowl as the most anticipated event of the year across the U.S., and so has the money paid to players, especially starting quarterbacks. But FOX analysts Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan may have different viewpoints on it.

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“There are 32 teams; you cannot tell me there are 32 starting quarterbacks, backup or not, that are worth $50 million a year,” Bradshaw argued on Fox NFL Sunday, via Awful Announcing. “I totally disagree with that. I don’t care about the economics.”

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But where did this outrage come from? It was when host Curt Menefee opened Sunday’s show by pointing out that the starting quarterbacks were making more than $50 million, meanwhile the backups were 6-0 in Weeks 2 and 3 combined. While Bradshaw thought starting quarterbacks weren’t worth that much and shouldn’t be making that much money, Strahan clapped back, saying that “you’re gonna start for 17 games,” and that this is what the economics of the game is “right now.”

But Bradshaw quickly fired back, saying he didn’t care about the economics. He also named backup QBs like Bradshaw named Jameis Winston, Case Keenum, and Drew Lock, whom he thought were doing a great job for far less money.

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Currently, 13 starting QBs earn $50M+ annually. Patrick Mahomes leads at around $64M/year.

Baker Mayfield was the latest starting QB to sign a lucrative contract: a three-year, $165 million extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that makes him $55 million annually.

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The NFL economics have certainly changed. Bradshaw, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their starting QB, but his rookie contract made him just $100,000 in four years. Keep in mind that he had already won two Super Bowls by the time his rookie contract ended.

His salary grew to roughly $1 million by the time his career was ending. Compare that to Mahomes, and there’s a stark difference between the two, despite Bradshaw achieving many accolades.

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Strahan, on the other hand, was a defensive end and made roughly $6.5 million annually on his last contract with the New York Giants. If we talk about the changed dynamics of NFL economics, Strahan will also feel left out, as the top defensive ends now earn at least $30 million a year, but Strahan says that he’s “not complaining” about the money NFL stars make these days.

While Strahan sees the situation more practically, Bradshaw comes from a struggle where he had to work multiple jobs to afford his way out of his parents’ apartment. He completed his degree at Louisiana Tech University and started selling used cars for three years, all while he was still playing in the NFL. He also did another job to afford a new apartment.

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“I became a fishing guide at Toledo Bend. I didn’t know where the fish were – your guess is as good as mine. But I am Terry Bradshaw, the number one draft pick in Pittsburgh. Everybody wanted to go fishing with me. Guess how much money I was making a day? Fifty bucks. Haha. Fifty bucks,” Bradshaw said on the “To The Point – Home Services” podcast in July.

Bradshaw has long been against players making this amount of money, and recently criticized C.J. Stroud for turning down a $50 million offer by the Houston Texans, questioning his worth.

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Both Bradshaw and Strahan viewed the situation in a different manner, going their separate ways when it came to the current market of the QBs.