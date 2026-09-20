“I Don’t Ever Wanna See Sam Leavitt Take Another Snap”: Ex-LSU Star & NFLer Unloads on QB After Lane Kiffin Loses in Ole Miss Return

Lane Kiffin’s long-awaited return to Oxford ended with LSU on the wrong side of a 32-24 loss to Ole Miss, and the fallout quickly landed on the Tigers’ quarterback situation. Breiden Fehoko, the former LSU defensive tackle and 2019 national champion, wasted little time making his feelings known about starting quarterback Sam Leavitt, while also pushing for backup Landen Clark to get his opportunity.

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“I don’t ever wanna see Sam Leavitt take another snap for LSU again. There’s no way a 40 million dollar roster should be in a 24-7 deficit to Ole Miss. Landen Clark needs to be playing. Leave that dumb ass basketball hoop in Oxford. Just focus on football,” Fehoko said on X.

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Kiffin, who left Ole Miss to become LSU’s head coach, walked back into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time as the Tigers’ coach with plenty of attention already surrounding the matchup. LSU fell into a 24-7 hole by halftime before rallying to tie the game at 24, only for Ole Miss to answer late and seal the win. Leavitt helped lead LSU’s comeback attempt, but the Tigers could not finish it.

Fehoko’s post came after he had already spent the week publicly pushing for Clark to get a bigger opportunity. The former LSU star had previously called Clark “the answer” for the Tigers moving forward and argued that Leavitt’s absence could actually work in LSU’s favor.

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“LSU fans will hate me, but this actually plays in your favor. I’ve seen enough sample study of Leavitt; he will cost them games this year. They need to give Clark run,” he previously wrote on X.

Leavitt entered the season as the centerpiece of Lane Kiffin’s new LSU offense after transferring from Arizona State. He opened the year with an impressive performance in LSU’s 51-10 win over Clemson, throwing for 230 yards and rushing for 113 more while accounting for three touchdowns. But turnovers became a concern in the following games, with Leavitt throwing four interceptions through LSU’s first two games.

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Clark, meanwhile, was brought in from Elon during Kiffin’s offseason quarterback overhaul. He had already seen action in LSU’s first two games and even scored a rushing touchdown against Louisiana Tech. Before the Ole Miss game, Clark had completed 7 of 10 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown while also contributing 42 rushing yards.

That makes Fehoko’s frustration fairly easy to understand. LSU did eventually fight its way back from a 17-point deficit, but Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss led the Rebels through the decisive fourth-quarter stretch, including the late rushing touchdown that put the game out of reach.

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For Kiffin, the defeat spoiled what was already one of the most closely watched games of his first LSU season. For Leavitt, it adds another layer to the questions surrounding his early-season play. And for Fehoko, the message is clear: he wants Clark to get the next opportunity at quarterback.