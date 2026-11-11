“I Don’t Got No Weapons”: Shilo Sanders Says He’s Fleeing Amid Safety Concerns If Restaurant Incident Repeats After Landing in NY

For Shilo Sanders, finding a quiet place to settle down has turned into an unexpectedly tense adventure after his recent encounter with a hood member in Florida. But he’s still looking for a place to rent, and his current stop is in New York.

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Sanders shared a new update with his 324K followers on YouTube. He took to the streets of New York and ‘investigated’ the city at four in the morning. On his walk, he heard rats shuffling in the trash, saw a man relieving himself out in the public, telling the latter it was “illegal.” But he was still worried about what happened during his house-hunting trip to West Palm Beach.

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“If something happens when we’re out here, I’m just warning you how I warned Stud that day,” Sanders told his friend as they searched for a place to eat. “I’m running. You’re on your own, too. I don’t got no weapons out here, because it’s New York.”

On November 1, 2026, Sanders shared a vlog on YouTube where he tried to get some food from Hook Fish & Chicken in West Palm Beach along with his friend. But the vlog took a dark turn when the former Colorado Buffaloes safety had an encounter with a problematic individual.

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The stranger seemingly held a grudge against Deion Sanders (a native of Florida) and was apparently looking for trouble. He threw some threats and accused him of doing nothing for the West Palm Beach community. The man even used cuss words to agitate Sanders. Thankfully, Sanders avoided getting into a dangerous altercation. But that encounter made him consider pulling the plug on living in West Palm Beach.

“I wouldn’t live here, though,” Sanders said of West Palm Beach. “Everything is a little too far for me. It’s a good place. I wouldn’t say it’s better than Miami, though, or Tampa. But the more I seen from Palm beach, like the better it was. Like, if I could see where the beach is located then definitely, for sure, like I’ll probably follow with that more. I can’t say I’ll be back, but we going to see him. That dude walking around somewhere. I promise you I’m not coming back.”

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“I don’t know what type of guy he is, bro, but he just was going crazy. Like, he’s like, schizophrenic, it seemed like he was tweaking, bro. And he just escalated it himself like out of his own brain. Like I don’t understand why. I don’t understand what he got against Deion Sanders, but he tripping.”

Of course, Sanders’ warning that he will sprint away from trouble in New York sounds like classic comedic banter. But his West Palm Beach scare proved that carrying the Sanders name comes with real-world unpredictability.