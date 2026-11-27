A lot happened in the 39-35 thriller matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. One focal point of discussion is Chicago star Jeffery Simmons, who has been accused of cheating in the game by fans. However, he stood his ground, claiming he did nothing wrong.

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“There’s a lot of crying on that side of the ball when that happened,” Simmons said, per WGN9’s Josh Frydman. “But as a defensive lineman, if your quarterback checked, I’m allowed to say ‘He checked into a run. When Jared checked, and I said, ‘It’s a run,’ they checked into a run. I mean, it’s not my fault that your center jumped. … At the end of the day, man, I don’t have to cheat, as they say.

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In the second quarter, Lions center Juice Scruggs was flagged for consecutive false starts on one drive. Simmons, in the game footage, can be seen yelling on those snaps. Some say that he had been yelling “hut,” to confuse the offensive line and trick them into making mistakes. Later, a referee was also seen talking to him on the sideline.

However, Simmons said he was playing by the book.

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“[The referee] told me as long as I’m talking to my guys and not saying the cadence, I’m totally fine. First off, I have no reason to say hut. [The Lions] don’t even go on hut. It’s white 18, white 18. That’s their snap count, not on hut.”

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The Lions had four false start penalties. Three of them were on Juice Scruggs, and one of them was on Christian Mahogany.

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“He was emulating the snap count,” the star left guard said.”So, it worked out in his favor, I guess.”

However, he also accepted that the Lions were at fault, and that there was no “b—-ing and moaning” from Detroit.

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“We self-inflicted those wounds and we can’t false start.”

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said there was really one time a false start call was legitimate. However, he pointed out that it gets difficult to determine when such moves are just talk and when they are purposely done to bait the offensive line.

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“It’s a really hard thing to officiate because at what point is he simulating the snap count? At what point is he just talking to his guys?” Goff said. “I understand it happens all across the league since the first time it happened. But yeah, I’m just trying to make sure that they know that I’m not allowed to simulate snap count with my hands, he shouldn’t be allowed to do it with his voice.”

They finished with nine penalties. One of them was an unnecessary taunting penalty that came in the fourth quarter after running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke free for a 70-yard touchdown, when Mahogany got in Simmons’ face and drew a flag that pushed the extra point back 15 yards.

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Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not sugarcoat it either. He said the taunting flags hurt just as much as the drive-killing penalties, since one of them changed the math at the end of the game.

“But we talked about it, man, keeping your composure, and we didn’t do that. We had two of them, and those hurt. When you get in big games, you’ve got to stay disciplined, and we didn’t do that.”

Chicago is now 9-2 and alone atop the NFC North with its sixth straight victory. Simmons arrived in late October in a trade that sent two first-round picks to the Titans, and on Thanksgiving, the Bears got their money’s worth in more ways than one.