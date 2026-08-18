“I Don’t Hold Any Grudge”: Robert Saleh Makes Feelings Clear on Facing Jets in Week 1 After Brutal Firing

With the Tennessee Titans facing the New York Jets in Week 1, some drama was expected after Robert Saleh’s firing. But while many expect Saleh to come into the game with a desire to beat his former team at any cost when they visit Nashville, they may leave disappointed.

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“I am not gonna look at that and scoff,” Robert Saleh said on The Rich Eisen Show. “You know, there was a tremendous learning experience in those four years. But I also look at it as I’m very blessed to be in this situation here. And then on the flip side, I really don’t think anyone at the Jets in that building really gives two flying craps about me being here.

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“It’s more about the Jets being the best team they can be versus the Tennessee Titans. Nobody’s playing me, and I’m not playing them. So, for me, as I said, I’m grateful, and my desire to win week one has everything to do with Tennessee starting 1-0 and nothing more.”

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Robert Saleh coached the Jets for more than three seasons and finished with a 20-36 record. The Jets fired him on October 8, 2024, after the team started the season 2-3. The firing came after a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

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Saleh never led the Jets to the playoffs. During Saleh’s time with the Jets, the offense was one of the team’s biggest problems. It struggled to move the ball and score points. In the first five games of 2024, the Jets averaged only 18.6 points per game, which was near the bottom of the NFL.

The problem was not new. Since Saleh became the Jets’ head coach in 2021, New York averaged just 17.3 points per game, the lowest mark in the NFL during that period. The team also had 89 turnovers, the most in the league.

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Now, the Titans’ offense was also very poor in 2025. They ranked 30th in scoring, averaging only 16.7 points per game, and ranked 31st in total yards. So, the team clearly needed to make changes. They have now made several moves to improve the offense around quarterback Cam Ward. They brought in OC Brian Daboll, drafted Carnell Tate No. 4 overall, signed Wan’Dale Robinson, kept Calvin Ridley, and also have young receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.

Because of these changes, Saleh’s situation in Tennessee can be very different from his time with the Jets. Now, let’s wait and see how Saleh’s team performs against the Jets in Week 1.