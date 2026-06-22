“I Don’t Know If He Will Get Another Shot”: Stefon Diggs’ Off-Field Issues Throws His Future in Doubt, says NFL Legend

Stefon Diggs has been cleared by both the court and the NFL, and is now eager to find a new team. The 32-year-old has made it evident that he’s still got some gas left in his tank, and wants to contribute to the game while he still can. However, the ground reality may not mirror Diggs’ optimism.

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Former Eagles star LeSean McCoy is not so keen on Diggs resuming his NFL career.

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“The hard part with the Stefon Diggs situation is I don’t know if he’ll get another shot. I hope he does, just because in this league, they love to judge. You do something kind of wrong, or they say you did something wrong, you get found not guilty. It’s still just the narrative out there.” McCoy said on Speakeasy. “So I’m not sure if he’ll get another shot.”

The lawsuit that Diggs was faced with had the potential to cripple his career. A former employee of his had accused him of assault and battery, claiming that Diggs had engaged in a physical altercation with her. However, a lack of convincing evidence from the plaintiff’s part caused the case to fall apart in court, and Diggs was cleared within two days.

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However, this legal achievement didn’t guarantee that other teams would change their perspective on him.

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 23: New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs 8 warms up before the game against the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 23, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 23 Patriots at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251123063

This is not the first time that Diggs was caught in a compromising off-the-field situation. During Memorial Day weekend last year, Diggs was caught distributing a pink substance at a party, which sparked controversy. He never faced any reported repercussions for the issue, but there is a certain image that the WR has built for himself. Not many teams would like to align themselves with it.

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It all depends on which team is confident to bank on Stefon Diggs, knowing that he might draw a lot of unnecessary attention sometimes.

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The 32-year-old WR recorded 1,013 yards and four touchdowns last season with the New England Patriots, helping them reach the Super Bowl. This also came on the heels of Diggs suffering an ACL injury in 2024. Diggs has also been consistent with his performance, having crossed the 1,000-yard mark in seven of the last eight seasons.

Diggs’ age has also been discussed as a factor that will play a role in his contract. Team980 host Kevin Sheehan and 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak both see the WR as a potential No. 2 or No. 3 receiver. At least for the Washington Commanders, Sheehan thought Diggs would get the lower priority, as Brandon Aiyuk could also end up here. And with Aiyuk being younger, the former Pats WR will probably have to step aside.

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Diggs, on his part, remains positive and hopeful that a team would sign him, per an interview he gave to Fox 5 Washington DC. When asked about the prospect of suiting up for the Commanders, the WR said, “100%.” He added that this idea hasn’t yet been ruled out.

Washington has popped up as a possible landing spot because quarterback Jayden Daniels still needs another impactful WR to target in the passing attack. Right now, that responsibility is being carried out by Terry McLaurin alone.

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Similarly, the Las Vegas Raiders have also been fielded as a potential new home for Stefon Diggs by ESPN’s Aaron Schatz. According to him, Las Vegas shouldn’t “wait” to give Fernando Mendoza a dependable WR, even though the QB is most presumably not starting this season.

But it all comes back to McCoy’s point about Diggs’ perception in the league. The question remains: has he worn out his welcome?

Since we’re still a few weeks away from the start of training camp, there is more than a decent possibility that Diggs signs with a team. Whether that’s the Commanders, the Raiders, or some other team entirely remains to be seen. But until that happens, McCoy’s concerns regarding Diggs’ playing future will continue to linger.