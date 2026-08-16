“I Don’t Know If I Trust Him”: Ben Roethlisberger Calls Out Steelers for Not Replacing One Player in the Draft

One overlooked position can turn into a season-defining problem when the margin between winning and losing is razor-thin. For a team expecting to compete in a crowded AFC, even a few missed opportunities can prove costly. And now, the Steelers’ legendary quarterback has questioned whether Pittsburgh has done enough to avoid that situation.

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“Well, what we need to figure out is a kicker,” said Ben Roethlisberger on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast. “Kicker is going to be that’s going to be our downside this year. We got to find someone who is accurate and consistent. Yeah. Can try and put three points on the board; can be automatic. The guy we have now, I just don’t know if I trust him. So, you know, people always ask what you would like to see in the draft? I’d like us to get a kicker up.”

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Roethlisberger made it clear that he would have preferred Pittsburgh to add competition at the position, questioning Chris Boswell. While the Steelers added several areas during the 2026 NFL Draft, such as offensive tackle, wide receiver, quarterback, cornerback, and guard, the team did not use any of its ten selections on a kicker.

Imago January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers kicker CHRIS BOSWELL 9 kicks a field goal during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_030 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Roethlisberger’s comments showed concern regarding Boswell, a kicker who has been a reliable player for Pittsburgh and is one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL. He converted 27 of 32 field-goal attempts in 2025, finishing at 84.4%, while making 42 of 43 extra-point attempts.

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The veteran’s numbers show why Roethlisberger’s criticism is not completely out of nowhere. His field-goal percentage dropped from 93.5% in 2023 to 93.2% in 2024. 4. He then converted at a below-par rate of 84.4% last year.

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The UDFA, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in October 2015, has built a reputation for delivering from long range. In 2025, he went 9-for-11 from 50-plus yards and connected on a career-long 60-yarder, which showed that his leg strength was a major weapon.

That made the Steelers’ draft decision especially interesting. The franchise had 10 selections but chose to spend its picks on positions that included Max Iheanachor, Germie Bernard, Drew Allar, Daylen Everette, Gennings Dunker, and Kaden Wetjen, among others. No kicker came off the board.

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Currently, Liath Marjan is playing alongside Boswell and has enough leg strength to hit from beyond 55 yards, although he struggled towards the end of the previous season. That could be the Steelers’ ultimate answer to Roethlisberger’s concern.

Field goals are often the difference maker in tight games, and Pittsburgh has already shown that it expects Boswell to remain its trusted starter after locking him into a massive four-year deal worth $28 million.

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Roethlisberger’s comments raise bigger questions, and the answer may not arrive until the games actually count.

Steelers’ other option at kicker had a decent college career

While the Steelers showed faith in Boswell by giving him a four-year, $28 million extension in the offseason, they added to their depth by bringing in an undrafted free agent.

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Laith Marjan played for East Carolina, South Alabama and Kansas. His time in East Carolina didn’t prove to be fruitful, but when he moved to South Alabama, things started to click for him. He converted 16 of the 17 shots he attempted in his sole year with the program before moving to Kansas.

Playing at Kansas Marjan went 14-17 in 2025, but went undrafted in the NFL Draft. However, the Steelers signed him to a UDFA, with no guarantee he makes it to the final roster.

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With Boswell having signed an extension, Marjan will struggle to find games. It is unlikely the Steelers sign a second kicker, but all Marjan can do is put in an impressive shift in the preseason games and hope for the best.