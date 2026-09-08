“I Don’t Know What the Hell I’m Doing”: Mike Tomlin Makes Brutally Honest Admission About Broadcasting Career

Mike Tomlin has spent years commanding NFL sidelines, particularly as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the confidence of a man who always knows exactly what to do. But behind the microphone? Tomlin admitted he feels like he’s figuring it out as he goes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve been engaged and been present for a lot of things that I didn’t know that I could be present and engaged in,” Tomlin said on the PFF NFL Show. “I like being a novice at something, man. Like this thing we’re in, Chris, man. Like, like, you know what I mean? I don’t know what the hell I’m doing, man. And so, it’s cool. It’s cool to be like, I’m learning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I’m in meetings, you know, I’m like really paying attention because I have to. You know what I mean? Cuz I don’t know what the hell I’m doing. And so like man, that’s fun, you know? It’s energizing and challenging to be the new guy. You don’t want to let your teammates down. You want to be a component of something that’s good. And so I’m enjoying what’s going on right now, too.”

Mike Tomlin entered the NFL in 2001 as the defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, from a 29-year-old Tomlin to a 54-year-old Tomlin, that’s how his career in the league stretched, during which he only honed his expertise and knowledge about the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomlin’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their head coach for 19 seasons remains one of the highlights of his NFL stint, where he also became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl (Super Bowl XLIII) at the age of 36. However, during the LA Rams’ Super Bowl LVI triumph, Sean McVay took over the feat.

Nonetheless, this was one of the standout achievements of Tomlin’s career. However, after losing to the Houston Texans in the Wildcard playoffs, the then Steelers HC announced his decision to step down from his role. Tomlin cited “loneliness in the leadership” group as one of the reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Pittsburgh appointed Mike McCarthy as their new head coach, Mike Tomlin transitioned into broadcasting after a brief absence from the football world. On April 26, 2026, NBC Sports announced Tomlin as their full-time studio analyst for the network’s premier NFL pregame show, Football Night in America, for the 2026 NFL season.

And with that, the former Steelers HC found himself in new territory, which is challenging him in ways he never expected. Yet, when compared to coaching an NFL team, Tomlin loved his previous job, but the new work profile has also made him content.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love to coach. I love all the challenges of the profession,” Tomlin added. “I love to be a part of an individual growth and development of young people individually. I love to develop a collective. I love the measurement of the seven-day cycle. I love all of that. But I also have enjoyed, man, the last six months, man. And life on this other side that I had no idea about. Like, I’d be lying if I told you I hadn’t had a good time. I’ve had a great time.”

As things stand, Mike Tomlin has already made his television debut, working as a studio analyst during the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game broadcast on August 6, 2026. But on September 9, 2026, he will make his NFL regular-season debut when the Seattle Seahawks will scrap against the New England Patriots in the 2026 season opener.