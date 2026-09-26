“I Don’t Like It”: Jerry Jones Calls Out the NFL’s International Game Policy Before Cowboys’ Game in Brazil Against Ravens

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has never hidden his preference for keeping the franchise’s home games at AT&T Stadium. With Dallas now preparing to face the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil, Jones explained why he remains uneasy about the NFL taking a Cowboys home game overseas, even while supporting the league’s broader international push.

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Jones discussed the issue during his appearance on The K&C Masterpiece with 105.3 The Fan, where he also addressed Dallas’ international plans and why Mexico remains his preferred destination. The Cowboys are scheduled to face the Ravens at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, September 27, with Dallas officially listed as the home team. It will be the Cowboys’ first regular-season international game since 2014.

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“Well, you pay a price. But that’s the price we’re paying to create and sustain the interest internationally. And that creates a lot of interest in television. That gives us another place to show our games during the Sunday morning of the week. And so all of this is good. I’m in complete agreement with how we’re developing and doing our international games. But I don’t like it when it takes one of your home games away. That’s no good,” Jones said during the interview.

The Cowboys’ Brazil game is exactly that scenario. Dallas has nine scheduled home games in the 2026 regular season, as per the NFL’s 17-game schedule, but its matchup with Baltimore is being played outside the country. The league has made international games a much larger part of its schedule, with a record nine games outside the United States this season across four continents and seven countries.

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The NFL is not backing away from that push. Owners have approved up to 10 international games per season beyond 2026, while Commissioner Roger Goodell has previously said the league’s long-term target is 16. That would give every team the chance to play at least one game outside the United States each season.

That helps put Jones’ comments into context. He does not oppose the league taking games overseas, but he clearly sees losing a Cowboys home date as the downside of that plan.

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“And so we weren’t going because teams would say, ‘We don’t want our Cowboys game to go on the road. We’ll keep it here, and we’ll do another one, but we don’t want to do the Cowboys game.” That rule changed, and now the other club can’t veto it. So, we’ll be doing more away games,” Jones said.

For Jones, Mexico stands out because of the Cowboys’ established following there. He has previously pushed for Dallas to play in Mexico City, pointing to the team’s fan base and presence in the market. The Cowboys also hold an International Home Marketing Area license in Mexico, giving the organization commercial and marketing rights there.

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“So, we’ll be doing more away games. And where we really want to go is Mexico. That really fits for us. It’s great for us. It’s where our core base of fans are. We really believe that we have the highest percentage of Hispanic and Mexican fans in the United States. And every time we go and play in Mexico, it endears us and creates more interest for our fans here in the United States.”

Mexico is already part of the NFL’s 2026 schedule, with the Minnesota Vikings set to face the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City in November. The league will also take games to London, Paris, Madrid and Munich, besides Melbourne and Rio de Janeiro, this season.

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For Dallas, though, Brazil is the immediate focus. The Cowboys are officially the home team against Baltimore in Rio. Jones accepts what the international games can do for the franchise, but losing a home game is a price he would rather not pay.