“I Don’t Like It”: Kylie Kelce Shares Frustration After Fan Tries to Shame Her and Jason with Embarrassing Images Online

With sharp, unfiltered takes on football and everyday life, Kylie Kelce, wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, has carved out her lane by keeping things relatable and community-focused. What she’s not exactly known for is “red-carpet glamour,” because sports gear and casual fits are her go-to attire rather than a designer dress.

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So when a fan-made clip on TikTok started circulating that stacked her up against other NFL wives who supposedly “turn heads” on red carpets – with Kylie shown in her usual sporty wardrobe – she wasn’t ready to let this one slide. On her Not Gonna Lie podcast, she reacted to the viral clip that gained 11.4 million views. Per Kylie, it was “dumb”.

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“What rage bait do you have for me this week? Oh, oh, this, this old thing? Got it. It’s a TikTok, and the text on screen says, ‘ Everyone’s wives look like supermodels, except one, okay?’” Kylie Kelce said. “It’s lots of athletes with their spouses, and they look stunning, and everyone is dressed to the nines, and then they end with me, specifically me in a T-shirt and an athletic skirt tossing Jell-O shots.”

She concluded her honest opinion, saying, “So no, you’re not gonna catch me on a red carpet because I’m late. This is a weird TikTok. It’s weird, and I don’t like it. Cut that out.”

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The clip, uploaded by a fan, opens with New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart and his girlfriend Marissa Ayers on a red carpet, then moves to Dak Prescott and his ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, before cycling through other NFL stars and their partners. The clip was edited with the text “Everyone’s wives look like supermodels except one…”

That “except one” was Kylie Kelce. The viral video featured her “Jell-O shot” clip where she was seen enthusiastically serving crows at a charity event for the Eagles Autism Foundation at the Jersey Shore. Kylie’s casual style is nothing new – she’s been spotted in denim shorts and a T-shirt before. Back in 2025, she accepted that “neither of us [Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce] are very stylish,” as she confessed to her guest Chelsea Handler.

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However, this time the question was on comparison.

“Also, why are we trying to compare? Cut that out. First of all, you can’t find a clip of me on a red carpet because you know where I’m not gonna end up? On a red carpet, okay? I don’t get fancy,” she said on her podcast this week.

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Nevertheless, former collegiate field hockey player Kylie has red-carpet appearances that prove she’s a “head-turner,” like the spouses of other NFL stars. At the time of Kelce Documentary World Premiere in September 2023, she was spotted in a silky gold midi skirt.

In February 2024, she made her first-ever fashion runway appearance at Milan Fashion Week, where she wore a gray velvet double-breasted pantsuit. At the 30th Annual Webby Awards in May 2026, she accepted Podcast of the Year in an ivory Gabriela Hearst power suit.

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Whatever the algorithm decides to make viral next, Kylie’s already shown she’ll clap back with the same energy she brings to a Jell-O shot table. Glamorous or not, she’s not changing her uniform for anyone’s TikTok edit.