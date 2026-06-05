“I Don’t Like Talking About Them”: Chiefs Star Addresses Hype Around Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Relationship

Some publications have begun speculating which Kansas City Chiefs games Taylor Swift could be attending this year. Now engaged to Travis Kelce, her presence is going to be a massive crowd puller this season. Three years since they became official, this couple is defying all odds.

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But Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith would appreciate his teammate and his partner getting to have some time to themselves.

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“I don’t like talking about them (Travis and Taylor) because that’s their relationship, so I try to respect that,” Smith said on The Set. “I love Travis, and when we’re on the field, he shows his energy and juice and how much he loves it. Any interaction I’ve had with Taylor has been incredible. My respect for her is so high, and I love Travis and just want them to be happy.

“I wish people would let her and him have their privacy a little bit more. The way she was able to integrate into the team was easy, but she’s an amazing human being, so it shouldn’t shock anybody.”

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When they first went public, it was all everyone could talk about. Swift’s stardom in the entertainment world began to clash with that of the Chiefs. Many fans found that overlap bothersome, with Swift regularly attending Chiefs games in the early days of their relationship. The oddity of their pairing also made them such a big talking point: Taylor Swift claimed in her docuseries that she never planned on dating athletes.

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A cultural shift ensued in the NFL since Taylor Swift started attending more games. Per Sportico, the Chiefs’ Instagram account gained more than 200,000 followers since she attended her first Chiefs game. YouGov found that a year after September 2023, the NFL saw their female fan following increase by four million. 3.4 million of them were rooting for the Chiefs.

Three years on, the star couple is set to tie the knot. Travis Kelce and Taylor are going to be under the spotlight probably for good. Perhaps that’s why the Chiefs have chosen to let them be in their own bubble.

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“And honestly, you know, with the spotlight, I’m a lineman. I’m in the shadows. You know what I mean? So it isn’t too hard for me, you know? Yeah. It’s cool to just watch those guys keep excelling,” Trey Smith said during an interview with PEOPLE.

The Chiefs have also taken steps to ensure that they do their best to keep everyone’s attention on the football. Team president Mark Donovan said on the Up and Adams show that they will treat the Kelce-Swift relationship “with the same respect that [they] treat any other player or coach’s relationship.

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“It’s a relationship. We’re not going to monetize it. We’re not going to go out there and go crazy.”

But broadcasters think otherwise.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have addressed the overwhelming attention on them during games

Travis Kelce said on his podcast that the NFL was “overdoing” its coverage of Swift. Even though fans in the stadium were not getting to see Swift on the Jumbotron, she was appearing on the screens of thousands of households due to the broadcast coverage. She told TIME Magazine in 2023 that she couldn’t do much about it, but she wasn’t going to stop attending games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. … I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

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In 2025, a source told the Daily Mail that Swift had reduced her gameday appearances, claiming that Swift didn’t want her whereabouts to be known “every minute of the day.”

But whenever the two are seen together, cameras will flash wildly at them for however long the couple is in their vision. Swift and Kelce will probably have to live with this for good. But when he’s playing, his team ensures that they are focused on the task at hand: winning games.

From the stands, Swift hopes for the same.