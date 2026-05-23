“I Don’t Think I am Going to Attend”: Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Goes Public Over Invitation Terms

Taylor Swift has reportedly upset some A-list friends with one surprising wedding invitation detail. The global pop sensation and Travis Kelce have gone to great lengths to keep wedding plans private and avoid any leaks before the ceremony. However, according to an insider, a special request included in the invite didn’t sit well with a few A-list guests, quietly sparking frustration behind the scenes.

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“It’s the wedding of the year, but I may sit this one out because I am shy,” the guest told Daily Mail about the wedding, which is reportedly taking place at a secret venue only revealed to guests on the morning of the wedding.

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The frustration built after she was told she could not bring a plus-one.

“My invite did not let me bring a plus one,” the guest said, as reported by Daily Mail on May 22, 2026. She admitted the idea of attending the event alone feels “awkward.”

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“I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward. I don’t think I am going to attend because I don’t want to go by myself, and I am not sure I will know too many people there. I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid!”

Imago June 23, 2025: Fans today are remembering the day one year ago when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprised her Eras Tour crowd in London when he joined her on stage. – ZUMAm67_ 20250623_zaf_m67_028 Copyright: xEmilyxCurielx

What seems to have added to the guest’s disappointment is that the rule reportedly does not apply to everyone. Some guests are apparently allowed to bring someone with them, which the guest feels makes the situation seem unfair.

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Married couples, according to the report, are being allowed to attend together, while single invitees were not given the same option.

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“I know Selena Gomez is bringing her husband Benny Blanco, so she has a plus one, but I am not allowed to have a plus one because I am a single woman,” she told the outlet. “I get it, the venue can probably allow for only so many people, but it’s not the best feeling.”

Despite the frustration, she made it clear there are no hard feelings toward Taylor Swift. She said she “loves” Swift, wants “the best” for her, and understands the situation, even though she did not want to sound like a “major complainer.”

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Reports claim an impressive celebrity guest list is already in place, with names like Andy Reid, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, and Graham Norton reportedly invited. Gomez and Gigi are also said to be part of the bridal party. Interestingly, it seems the anonymous guest is not the only one keeping fans guessing about the rumored wedding attendance.

Jack Antonoff dodges questions around Taylor Swift’s wedding

American singer-songwriter and one of Taylor Swift’s longtime collaborators, Jack Antonoff, also avoided giving a clear answer when asked if he would be attending the big event.

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While appearing on NBC’s Today show to promote Bleachers’ new track “Dirty Wedding Dress,” Antonoff was asked by co-host Craig Melvin whether he would be attending “any big weddings this summer.”

Instead of answering the question directly, Antonoff quickly changed the topic and joked about Melvin’s marriage.

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“Are you married?” Antonoff said on NBC’s Today show on May 22, 2026. “Oh, great, how’s that going? Is that going to stick?”

Antonoff was completely caught off guard by the question and responded with a hesitant laugh before trying to shift the focus back to his music and personal life. The playful exchange turned noticeably awkward, with both men laughing through the tension during the live interview.

In the end, Antonoff still avoided confirming anything about the much-talked-about wedding and instead brushed off the moment, saying, “I hope so, man.”

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Antonoff and Swift first met in 2012 and have been working together since then. One of their first collaborations was in 2013 when Antonoff co-produced Swift’s hit “Sweeter Than Fiction.” Since then, Antonoff has contributed significantly to some of Swift’s greatest accomplishments, including her Grammy-winning albums 1989 and Folklore.

However, apart from collaborating on music, the two artists often praise each other in public interviews. Recently, Swift described Antonoff as “one of my best friends,” further fueling rumors about whether Antonoff’s words might be interpreted differently than originally meant.