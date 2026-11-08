“I Don’t Think Sam Leavitt is The One”: Bucs Legend & Ex-LSU Alum Gives Up After Lane Kiffin Team’s Blowout Loss to Alabama

LSU was humbled by Alabama on Saturday, which defeated the Tigers 31-13. Former LSU standout and ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette did not hold back on his disappointment, particularly in LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt.

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“I’m so [expletive] disappointed, Fournette said on 4th and South w/ Jarvis Landry & Leonard Fournette. “The truth is, I don’t think Sam Leavitt is the one. Right?”

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With just 28 seconds left in the first half, LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt threw a poor pass that Alabama linebacker Luke Metz caught for an interception. This stopped LSU from scoring and allowed Alabama, coached by Kalen DeBoer, to go into halftime with a 10-3 lead.

In the second half, the Tigers were only able to score one touchdown and a field goal, turned over possession on downs three times, and punted once. They lost momentum in the fourth quarter, while Alabama extended their lead with two touchdowns.

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Sam Leavitt completed 35 of 47 passes for 380 yards against Alabama, but couldn’t do much for the team.

Lane Kiffin also pointed out Leavitt’s struggles.

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“We have to do a better job against blitz zero down there,” Kiffin told ABC at halftime. “Obviously, Sam made a poor decision there, and we’re in field goal range (there).”

The biggest problem was LSU’s inability to finish drives. The Tigers went 0-for-4 on fourth-down attempts and converted only 5 of 14 third downs. They also managed just 77 rushing yards on 33 attempts, averaging 2.3 yards per carry. Quarterback Sam Leavitt threw one interception, and LSU lost a fumble.

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“I was looking at a sheet and it said Sam had 380 yards passing and Jackson Harris had 11 [receptions] for 166 [yards] and Trey’Dez [Green] had 10 [receptions] for 85 [yards]. I wouldn’t think that would equal 13 points,” Kiffin said after the game, via ESPN. “But you got to score touchdowns in the red zone.”

Sam Leavitt’s inconsistent performances have become a concern for LSU. Although the Tigers beat Louisiana Tech 45-14 on September 12, 2026, Leavitt threw three interceptions in the game. He completed 25 of 38 passes for 344 yards and one touchdown, but his mistakes showed that he sometimes struggles with his decision-making.

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Jarvis Landry also added to Fournette’s point.

“Bro, he looked hurt. He looked hurt out there, bro. He looked like he still doesn’t have it all. I don’t know if it’s the hamstring or if it’s the ankle or whatever he’s dealing with. He still looked like he’s dealing with an injury. … I just don’t think that’s something that is going to beat teams like Alabama.”

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Sam Leavitt hurt his hamstring during LSU’s game against Texas A&M. He was seen limping on the field, and head coach Lane Kiffin confirmed the injury.

Now, if the same continues, Sam Leavitt and Co.’s hopes of making the postseason will stand threatened.