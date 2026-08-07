“I Don’t Try To Compare Myself”: Haynes King Reveals Whether He Deserves the Same Respect As Carson Beck After Panthers Win

The Hall of Fame Game featured Carolina Panthers’ Haynes King and Arizona Cardinals’ Carson Beck, both rookies who left a solid impression in this game. It has got many comparing the two, but King has better things to concern himself with..

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“I just try to do the best I can do. I don’t try to compare myself to anybody else, or anything like that,” King told the media when asked about comparing himself to Beck. “I felt like he played a really good game today. But, you know, I try to handle and be where my feet are, and go from there. But I don’t try to compare myself to anybody. And I just try to continue to get better each and every day.”

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Although he remained undrafted out of Georgia Tech, King stole the spotlight in Canton by orchestrating an impressive fourth-quarter comeback. He entered the game in Kenny Pickett’s place and showcased his dual-threat playmaking. King completed 21 of 34 passes for 180 yards and scored two passing touchdowns.

When plays broke down, King hurt Arizona with his legs, rushing thrice for 39 yards. That included a game-saving 26-yard conversion on third-and-14 to keep Carolina’s final drive alive. In the final play, King scrambled for five yards and scored a touchdown just when the clock ran out.

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However, Carson Beck’s performance also deserves its due flowers.

Even though Arizona fell short on the scoreboard, Beck looked like a professional through the first half of the game. The third-round pick completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and scored one touchdown; 149 of those yards came in the first half alone. He even delivered a clutch 35-yard strike on third-and-7, and followed it up with a 49-yard bomb down the sideline to Jalen Brooks. This was prime Carson Beck from 2023, when he helped Georgia reach the SEC Championship.

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“He just lives by the play,” head coach Mike LaFleur said. “I give a lot of credit to (offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett), but really, particularly (quarterbacks coach Matt Schaub) in terms of just the way Shaub played was that. He worried about one play at a time and executing that play and going through your progressions and not making stuff up. If it’s not there, checking it down. If we’re in a bad play, a bad call, don’t make it worse.”

While their Hall of Fame Game performances ignited instant debate across the NFL landscape, Haynes King made it clear that he isn’t measuring his success against Carson Beck or anyone else. By staying grounded and keeping his focus on daily improvement, King proved that whether you’re a Day 2 draft pick or an undrafted underdog, results speak louder than any comparison.