“I Don’t Wanna Get in His Way”: Kirk Cousins Makes Honest Admission After Fernando Mendoza’s Standout Raiders Preseason Debut

Even though rookie Fernando Mendoza will not be starting in the regular season, he looked like the star Las Vegas envisioned him to be when they drafted him. Fellow QB Kirk Cousins had a front-row seat for Mendoza’s first NFL game, but the veteran quarterback does not seem interested in overwhelming the rookie with advice simply because he has more experience.

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“I don’t wanna get in his way,” Cousins said after the game, via Vegas Sports Today. I think he knows what he’s doing and has a good feel and I don’t wanna overload him.”

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Mendoza, the Las Vegas Raiders’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, made his preseason debut Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals and showed plenty to like despite the Raiders’ 27-14 loss. He finished 10-of-16 for 97 yards and a touchdown, leading four offensive series. He took over Cousins after the veteran, and the starter for the regular season, scored in the first offensive series.

That does not mean Cousins is refusing to help. He said he will offer something when he sees an opportunity, but he also recognizes that sometimes the best thing for a young quarterback is simply allowing him to process the experience himself.

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“If ever I am observing and I feel like I can offer a quick nugget here or there, I will. He’s a great question asker, so a lot of times he’ll just ask,” he said.

There was plenty for Mendoza to process in his first taste of NFL action. The rookie completed 62.5% of his passes and threw a 6-yard touchdown to Jack Bech, producing the kind of early flash that made his college career and draft status so intriguing.

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He also became the first No. 1 overall pick since Baker Mayfield in 2018 to throw a touchdown in his first preseason game.

What made the night more encouraging for Las Vegas was that Mendoza was able to show some of that poise without the Raiders changing their immediate plan for him. Head coach Klint Kubiak had already made it clear that Cousins would begin camp as QB1.

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“When we go out to practice tomorrow, Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback. He’s the guy, and he’s going to get a ton of reps. He deserves them because he’s played really good football. But I want Fernando Mendoza, and I want Aidan O’Connell to push him,” Klint said.

There was already evidence of that progress before the Cardinals game. During the opening week of training camp, the Raiders noted Mendoza’s command in the huddle and his ability to communicate at the line of scrimmage while working with the second unit.

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His preseason appearance was the next step: taking those practice habits into a real game, with an opposing defense and an actual scoreboard.