“I Got Knocked Out”: Bengals Legend Chad Ochocinco Recalls Brutal Hit From Ex-Browns Player That Left Him out Cold

Chad Ochocinco talked a big game on the field, but even he couldn’t dodge everything. During his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, few plays stayed with him like the hit from the Cleveland Browns safety Brian Russell in 2006. It knocked him out cold. Years later, Ochocinco still brings it up like it happened yesterday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I got knocked out,” Chad recalled his hardest hit on Chasing No. 1 Show. “Out cold, my helmet was flying. Brian Russell, Cleveland Browns. On the slam route. We up. We were winning the game. I’m not sure why we were throwing the ball with two minutes to go in the game. And Carson, the ball slipped out of his hand a little bit. Me thinking I’m Shaq. I jumped for the ball anyway. Brian Russell hit me right up under the chin and knocked me out cold.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It happened on September 17, 2006, when the Bengals hosted the Browns, and Cleveland safety Brian Russell hit Ochocinco with 2:07 left on the clock.

The hit landed shoulder to chin, knocked Ochocinco’s helmet clean off, and split his chin open. He also walked away with a concussion, one bad enough that he later said he couldn’t even remember his way home, according to The Morning Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hit instantly became the story of the week around the league. When Russell put Ochocinco on the ground like that, people had opinions. Plenty of fans thought it was a fair, hard football play. Others weren’t convinced, and some openly called it a cheap shot.

Even Russell’s own locker room wasn’t fully united behind him. Browns receiver Braylon Edwards didn’t hold back when asked about the shoulder-to-chin hit that left Johnson bloodied and dazed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s bull [expletive],” Edwards said flatly.

Despite all the noise, the NFL never fined or penalized Russell for the play. And Johnson himself never seemed bothered by it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell later explained that the backlash never really felt as heavy to him as everyone made it out to be, especially since Cleveland ended up losing that game anyway.

“It’s just one play,” he said. “I think more was made of it than there needed to be… That’s the way I play. I didn’t get fined for that hit. It was clean.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s surprising is that Johnson actually backed him up.

“That’s the only time I’ve really been hit, ever, since I’ve been in the league,” Johnson said at the time. “I’ve been able to dodge, knock on wood, mostly everything since I’ve been playing. That was my first legit clean shot. It’s very, very hard to hit me clean. I was chasing a ball high, and it was out of reach. I really shouldn’t have tried to get it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to the present, and current Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase gets asked the same kind of question; his answer leaned more toward confidence than confession. He did admit to one uncomfortable moment, though.

“I ain’t been hit that hard, but I sure have tried to block Fred Warner one time,” Chase said. “Almost lost my breath. And he’s jumping the counters and the tosses. He’s reading it out before the play even started. He’s getting over the top immediately. That’s all I got on him, though. I ain’t taking too many hits. I know how to protect myself.”

Different players, different eras, but the same lesson keeps showing up. No matter how sharp your instincts are or how much swagger you play with, football has a way of humbling even the most confident guys on the field.