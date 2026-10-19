“I Got Punished”: Giants RB Cam Skattebo on Zero Carries as John Harbaugh Says It Was “Not by Design”

Giants running back Cam Skattebo finished the team’s 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday without a single touch, a week after his costly overtime fumble against the Washington Commanders. Skattebo viewed the reduced workload as punishment for that mistake.

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“I got punished for what I did (from last week). I understand it, so I gotta be ready when coach calls my name, and that wasn’t today,” Skattebo said, according to The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll.

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“It’s hard, but I’ve made mistakes and I got to own up to them.” “If that is what they want to do — keep me on the sidelines because of that — I totally understand. I can’t make mistakes at this level of this game and when you make mistakes like that, consequences will be had.”

Skattebo entered the matchup having recorded 91 touches across the Giants’ first five games of the 2026 season. However, he played just six snaps against New Orleans and did not record a carry. His role had come under scrutiny after he fumbled in overtime against Washington, his fourth fumble in five games. The turnover gave the Commanders an opportunity to win, although the latter messed it up and caused the game to tie.

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Skattebo had never finished an NFL game without a touch while active before Sunday.

Instead of Skattebo, it was reported that RB Najee Harris would be getting a bigger workload, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. However, among RBs, Tyrone Tracy Jr. ended up leading the room with 18 yards on six carries. Following him were Devin Singletary and Harris.

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Harbaugh said the coaches were rotating the backs to see who could produce consistently. None had separated himself, and the Giants’ ground game continued to struggle against New Orleans. The Giants could only manage 84 rushing yards against the Saints, who were able to put up 175.

“It was not by design,” Harbaugh said. “I mean, all those guys were taking equal reps in the first half. We were trying to see who could make something happen, who could kinda get a hot hand and earn it. Nobody’s really taking the bull by the horns… It wasn’t by design for him not to carry the ball. It was just, when he was in there, we didn’t call any runs.”

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New York trailed 34-10 before mounting a late comeback attempt. Backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy provided a spark in the fourth quarter, finishing with 243 passing yards and a touchdown while leading the Giants in rushing with 26 yards on two attempts. The comeback fell short, leaving New York with a seven-point defeat.

The Giants now turn to their Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans. Skattebo’s workload will be worth watching after his zero-touch outing, particularly with ball security and the competition for carries.