“I Got Way Too Much Respect”: Cam Newton Admits Rejecting NFL QB Backup Role Over Concerns About Damaging His Legacy

Odell Beckham Jr. has moved on and off the Minnesota Vikings’ 53-man roster this season with little playing time to show for it. He was added before a Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills, released after Monday’s 23-6 loss, and then returned to the practice squad.

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While Beckham remains on the edge of the roster, Cam Newton is looking back at a different kind of decision. Newton was offered a backup role, but he turned it down.

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“We’re talking about the Odell Beckham,” Newton said on his 4th&1 with Cam Newton. “No, man. Bro, stop allowing these franchises to do that. And hence why I did not want to go back because I made it abundantly clear. Can I compete? I can’t compete. You want me to just take the backup role? I’m not doing that. I’m not doing that. I got way too much respect and standards for what I want my legacy to be. And that comes at no cost.”

Looking at how his career unfolded, you can see why he felt that way. Carolina made Newton the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, and he spent most of his 11 seasons there. He was the 2015 MVP, which made him one of the faces of the league. Then injuries hit in 2018 and 2019, and the Panthers let him go in 2020.

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That summer, other veteran quarterbacks were happily taking backup jobs. Jameis Winston signed for one year with the Saints to sit behind Drew Brees, and Andy Dalton agreed to a one-year deal as Dak Prescott’s No. 2 in Dallas. Newton didn’t follow them. Joe Person of The Athletic reported in May 2020 that Newton had no plans to sign anywhere as a backup.

After almost three months on the market, he landed with the New England Patriots on a one-year deal. It wasn’t a great fit. He threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns, his lowest totals apart from his injury-shortened 2019. Newton admitted it wasn’t the year he wanted, but when he was asked about taking a backup role that offseason, he kept his answer open.

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“Honestly, it’s too early to tell. That’s as honest as I can be,” Newton said in his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI in Boston in 2021. “Do I think I have starting talent? Absolutely. Do I think a lot of things that I’ve done were devalued? Not the team’s perspective, probably the media’s perspective — absolutely.”

His next stop was a return to Carolina, and it turned out to be his last. In 2021, at 32, he played eight games, started five, and lost every one of them.

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Newton later softened his position a little. He said he would take a backup role, but only behind certain quarterbacks, and anywhere else he’d want to fight for the starting job. His list included Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Malik Willis, rookies C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson, Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Sam Howell. Even so, 2021 was where his career ended.

Newton still left a lasting mark on the record books. He ranks second among quarterbacks in career rushing touchdowns with 75 and third in career rushing yards with 5,628, according to NFL records.

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For former franchise quarterbacks, taking a backup job often feels like admitting their prime is over. In recent decades, NFL teams have increasingly prioritized building around cheap rookie passers and hiring affordable veteran mentors rather than paying aging stars. For a former MVP like Cam Newton, holding a clipboard behind lesser talent clashed with both his financial expectations and the dominant image he built on the field.

Cam Newton is not alone in choosing the sidelines over a long-term secondary role. Several other former starters, including Ryan Tannehill and Matt Ryan, opted to step away from the league rather than chase standard backup deals after losing their starting jobs late in their careers.

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While both briefly served as backups during their final seasons, neither was willing to grind out a permanent reserve role, showing that accomplished quarterbacks often value their financial worth, outside opportunities, and competitive pride more than simply staying on a roster.

Newton’s stance looks even more striking next to what Odell Beckham Jr. is going through right now. Beckham was signed to the Vikings’ active roster before Monday Night Football, but he played only two snaps and wasn’t targeted.

Minnesota then released him to make room for Kirk Cousins, so he likely heads back to the practice squad. Earlier this season, he also saw limited snaps in three games with the Giants.

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While Beckham waits in limbo, Cam Newton has made it clear again that he sees himself as a starter, not a backup.