“I Have Been an Inspiration”: Female Browns Reporter Doesn’t Hold Back Against Shilo Sanders’ Insult

The Cleveland Browns‘ correspondent, Mary Kay Cabot, has responded after Shilo Sanders made a pointed comment about her. The exchange started after Cabot publicly supported the idea of the Cleveland Browns moving forward with Deshaun Watson as their QB1. Shilo disagreed with her take and reacted strongly, which initiated the back-and-forth. Cabot has now addressed the situation directly, sharing her thoughts on the comment and standing by what she said.

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“I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world and take on all of that that comes with that,” Cabot said, per 92.3 The Fan. “And I know that there are so many women who have joined the football world, especially because of some of the things that I’ve been able to do over the years. And I’m happy about that, and I know that will continue.”

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The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety had questioned Cabot’s credibility following her take on the Browns’ Q1 situation.

“With my breaking news here that Deshaun Watson has taken the lead over Shedeur Sanders in the Browns QB competition and has the inside track to win it, I think they should declare him QB1 ASAP and let the 1st team offence start to cook,” Cabot wrote. “There’s no time to waste.”

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Soon after, Shilo Sanders responded, “Go make a sandwich, Mary.”

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He didn’t just say that; he also explained why he called out Cabot over her stance on 92.3 The Fan.

“Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, it makes it seem like it’s something weird, like it’s an agenda that you have going on,” Sanders said, per The Spun. “There are plenty of women in this field that take this seriously and take reporting football seriously and actually do homework and study the game and get the statistics right and get the news right. But with you, it’s so much emotion that I don’t want you to make women look bad when it comes to reporting because you don’t have the will to actually go and report real things that are going on.”

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For the record, Cabot started out covering the Browns in 1988 and has since grown into the one-stop show for all Dawg Pound-related news. She is also the latest recipient of the Bill Nunn Memorial Award from the Pro Football Writers of America, given to a reporter for their “long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.” Hence, one can’t just ignore her credibility.

Although the older Sanders brother remains unhappy with Cabot’s report, the veteran Browns reporter explained her stance about Deshaun Watson by highlighting his progress throughout this ongoing offseason.

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Mary Kay Cabot explains why Deshaun Watson is the favorite to be the Browns’ QB1

While Shedeur Sanders showed glimpses of being a top quarterback in the league, he still struggled to perform consistently, leading the Browns to a 3-4 record as a starter. In these seven games, the younger Sanders recorded 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Hence, Mary Kay Cabot explained that Deshaun Watson has emerged as the favorite to be Cleveland’s starting quarterback in the 2026 season.

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Her report revealed how his time in Houston helped him adapt to Todd Monken’s system quickly, as it shared “some of the same spread and other passing concepts” with the one he had in Houston and became a three-time Pro Bowler while winning multiple AFC South titles.

Watson earned more snaps with the first team during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills and continued as the main quarterback with the first team, where he took most of the reps in the red zone and in the two-minute drill. However, the report also highlighted Watson’s effort to familiarize himself with Todd Monken’s methods through this offseason.

“What’s more, he’s worked hard on his own to study and learn Monken’s offense and is playing fast on the field,” Mary Kay Cabot reported.

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Another aspect that worked for Watson is the Browns’ young offense, comprising this year’s ninth overall pick, offensive tackle Spencer Fano; the wideout duo of KC Concenpcion (24th pick) and Denzel Boston (39th pick); and the sophomore standouts like tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and running back Quinshon Judkins. With such an inexperienced core, someone like Watson, who has played in 73 games while recording 17,904 yards and 123 touchdowns, will bring much-needed stability to the team on offense.

While one can understand Shilo Sanders’ perspective as a brother for his comments about Mary Kay Cabot, these scathing remarks could further jeopardize Sheduer’s career with the unnecessary attention received by the young quarterback, creating unprompted issues for the team.