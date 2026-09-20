“I Have More Things to Post”: Ex-Eagles Coach Behind NFL’s Video Board Ban Teases Another Secret

Ryan Paganetti’s discovery of a little-noticed Patriots video-board practice has already produced a change in the NFL. Now, the former Eagles coach is hinting that the league may have another problem on its hands, and he says he has more material ready to share.

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Paganetti posted on X after ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter reported that the NFL had changed its rules for video boards during field-goal and extra-point attempts.

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“Follow along here because I have more things to post that will apparently get banned by the NFL too,” Paganetti wrote on X.

The league had previously allowed teams to use an All-22 view or static image, provided the display did not use flashing images, blinking effects or moving text and images. Under the revised rule, teams must show the same All-22 angle or static image for both teams during kicks. Violations can lead to disciplinary measures, according to the memo obtained by ESPN.

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That requirement is the key change Paganetti’s original discovery helped bring into public view. The rule change traces back to his research. He spent more than a decade reviewing Patriots broadcasts from Bill Belichick’s tenure in New England and found repeated instances in which the Gillette Stadium video board showed a reverse All-22 view while visiting kickers were preparing for field goals.

The effect was unusual. The display could make the goalposts look doubled. Paganetti said the effect could be distracting for kickers, particularly when the wind indicators on the screen did not match the direction of the actual streamers.

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According to Paganetti, he came across dozens of instances involving visiting kickers. He said he checked 52 Patriots field-goal attempts from that period and did not find a single example of New England’s own kicker facing the reversed display. ESPN reported that the Patriots were operating within the rules at the time and that other teams had experimented with video-board displays that were also permitted.

Per The Athletic, the issue had been raised by kickers to Patriots coaches during practice during Stephen Gotkowski’s tenure. The team checked with the league, which clarified that either the All-22 angle or static imagery had to be used.

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From 2000 to 2025, visiting opponents at Gillette Stadium had the lowest made field goal percentage compared to all other stadiums. Patriots kickers made 84% of their field goals, while visitors made 75%.

“It legitimately looked like there were four uprights across,” Paganetti said on the Paganetti and Underhill podcast. “If you quickly looked at it as a kicker, it would almost certainly cause some level of hesitation because it looked so weird.”

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Paganetti’s tell-all post quickly gained millions of views, bringing the Patriots’ display practice into the wider NFL discussion. The league addressed the issue in a September 7 memo, stating that both teams must receive the same treatment.

Paganetti worked for the Eagles and was part of the organization during its Super Bowl-winning 2017 season. He later worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars as director of football analytics and joined the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025 as a head-coach research specialist. His background is in using data and game research to look for small advantages.

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“We actually tried copying the idea when I was in Philadelphia, but the location of the video boards at Lincoln Financial Field made it nearly useless,” Paganetti said.

But the setup was not limited to New England. In January 2017, Panthers kicker Graham Gano complained after Tampa Bay’s video board showed his field-goal setup, making it look like there were two sets of uprights. The NFL did not rule that the Buccaneers had broken any rules.

“You look out there, there’s two uprights you’re looking at,” Gano said after the game. “I know the league talked to them about it before when we played here a couple years ago. So it’s a bit bush-league.”

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What more does Paganetti have up his sleeve? We will have to wait and watch.