Kansas City isn’t just famous for its slow-smoked barbecue and jazz. For football fans, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s mac and cheese is equally popular. Reid previously revealed that he uses seven types of cheese for his mac and cheese. He had already told The Athletic’s Charles McDonald all about the six cheeses during a chance meeting at an airport. But the seventh one remained a mystery until now.

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Pablo Torre, after reaching out to multiple sources (including those close to Travis Kelce), had finally figured it out: Velveeta.

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During the press conference on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, a journalist reflected on Torre’s ‘investigation’ into Reid’s seven-cheese mac and cheese. He asked the Chiefs head coach to confirm if Velveeta was the seventh missing cheese. But Reid decided to stay tight-lipped about his infamous recipe.

“I did a commercial for Kraft [Heinz],” Reid replied. “I have to be careful with that. I’ll keep that in my thigh.”

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As the room burst into laughter, Reid simply slammed his right hand onto the podium in jest, as if to end the digging around his special recipe once and for all.

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Reid was referring to the 2026 Kraft Heinz/Singles campaign around ‘The Single Greatest Cheeseburger Call,’ in honor of the National Cheeseburger Day back in September. The campaign let fans claim free Kraft Singles.

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To make things even more interesting, Kraft also added the possibility of winning a lifetime supply and Super Bowl LXI tickets through a weekly pick ‘em game. All fans had to do was weigh in on the Chiefs head coach’s cheeseburger takes.

In March 2018, during a press conference, Reid declared that “five [cheeses] should be good,” but seven cheeses make the recipe even better. That prompted Torre to kickstart an investigation into the recipe, and he revealed the name of the seventh cheese on his talk show, Pablo Torre Finds Out.

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The missing piece to the puzzle was revealed by former Chiefs offensive tackle, Mitchell Schwartz.

“We got some good news and bad news regarding the seventh cheese,” he told Torre. “The recipe I was given and the instruction I was given as an option to make the sauce smooth, provide a little flavor, some richness: a few chunks of Velveeta. That is the seventh missing cheese.”

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There was also a screenshot of a text sent by Reid to Schwartz about the recipe:

“If want casserole then add to cake/casserole pan. Mix bread crumbs or cornflakes with melted butter and cover top,” it read. “Bake till top is golden brown then…DIG IN BABY!!!”

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Torre and Michelin star-winning restaurateur David Chang recreated the recipe in the former’s Thanksgiving special. They also sent some to Reid, who seemed convinced.

“That’s awesome. You’re right on!” he said.

Even with Torre cracking the eight-year mystery right in time for Thanksgiving, Reid wisely protected his Kraft Heinz endorsement deal with a smile and a tap on the podium. Now, with the holiday recipe finally out in the wild for Chiefs Kingdom to test at Thursday’s dinner table, Reid and Patrick Mahomes can turn their full attention back to cooking up a win against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night.