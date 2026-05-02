“I Haven’t Done Anything Yet”: CeeDee Lamb Makes Honest Admission on Living Up to Cowboys’ Historic WR Legacy

For Dallas Cowboys fans and athletes, the number 88 on a jersey doesn’t only represent random digits. For them, this iconic jersey represents an emotion and an enduring legacy of elite wide receivers. Legendary WRs from Drew Pearson to Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant donned jersey number 88. Now, CeeDee Lamb proudly wears this number on his back.

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Michael Irvin praised Lamb in his recent podcast for his performances and how he has lived up to the jersey’s legacy. Lamb acknowledged the kind words coming from the legend and posted on X: “Just being honest. I haven’t done anything yet. Appreciate u Mike for sharing, I need more. No Greed just hunger.”

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These comments came after Michael Irwin shared the conversation he had with Lamb prior to the player taking the number 88 jersey.



Irvin noted CeeDee’s initial hesitation to join “The 88 Club”. To stoke confidence in the 27-year-old WR, Irvin challenged him.

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“He said, Michael, I have always wanted to wear number 2. You wear 88, there is a whole lot that comes with that. As soon as you get it, you are going to raise the hope up of a whole Cowboys nation. And it is a lot of pressure. If it is too much for you, we understand,” said Irwin. “Don’t worry about it, just wear the number 2. If you are not him, we will keep searching for the next. The next day, he said, I’m going to wear it. I’m going to do it. Now, go and deliver, and he has delivered.”

While the Lombardi trophy still eludes Lamb in his time as a Dallas Cowboys player, he has done everything in his ability to maintain the legacy of the #88 jersey. In 2023, he also surpassed Irwin in the number of receptions, recording 122 by adding 13 in the final game against the Detroit Lions.

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Irvin dominated the football field during his 10-year stint at Dallas. He racked up 750 catches and scored 65 touchdowns, while shattering major records in the league and winning three Super Bowls with the Cowboys.

At just 27 years of age, CeeDee Lamb is already on his way to achieving a legendary status after storming in the NFL in 2020. In his six seasons to date, he has already garnered 571 catches and 41 touchdowns for 7,416 yards.

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Lamb had a lot of injury problems last season, which meant he was not available for all the games. However, he has shown excitement for the upcoming season, especially with the George Pickens news becoming official.

Lamb reveals how important Pickens is to the Cowboys

Despite injury concerns last season, CeeDee Lamb earned a Pro Bowl selection, recording 75 receptions for 1,077 yards and 3 touchdowns in 14 games.

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While he was pivotal to the team’s offense, Lamb admitted that George Pickens was also instrumental to the early success the offense had, before injuries derailed their campaign.

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“Everyone knows that I am excited about bringing him back. That’s the first notification I see of anybody resigning out of any team,” said Lamb on the PFT Live show in February. “ I need GP back so that we can have the full year that I feel like we’re supposed to have.”

Pickens was brilliant for the Cowboys last season, and his performances helped him earn his first Pro Bowl selection. According to Lamb, having Pickens on the offense opened more avenues for the Cowboys.

“Gives me the ability to lineup where I want and vice versa, if we need to keep it simple, we can, ‘Hey GP, go run a snip real quick, Hey GP, just go win.’ Just having that ability to have two or three guys because then we can add turp in the slot and now things are spicy,” said Lamb. “Just the fin and the type of like different formations and different schemes we can put in, like with I feel like it’s just so many things we can do, the opportunities are there for us when we have two guys out there that’s really dominant.”

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After putting up brilliant numbers, Pickens expected his first big contract, but the Cowboys refused to offer him that and placed him on a franchise tag in February. There were many doubts on his return to Dallas, but he officially signed the franchise tag and will earn $27.3 million next season.

If he puts up a similar performance as he did in the 2025 season, the Cowboys will have to offer him a big deal, as receivers are highly sought after in the league. Pickens really elevated his stock last season and earned a vital role in the Cowboys’ offense alongside Lamb.

With both these stars fit and available, the Cowboys can cause some real problems for other teams in the NFC East.