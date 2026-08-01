“I Haven’t Retired From the NFL”: DeAndre Hopkins Sends Clear Message After Leaving Patriots Coaching Role Within a week

DeAndre Hopkins left his 13-year NFL career to explore coaching opportunities earlier this year. The New England Patriots welcomed Hopkins for a trial run on July 26. However, within five days, the former NFL player left the Patriots camp. Recently, he spoke out for the first time after the camp and shared a clear message about his NFL career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I haven’t retired from the @NFL,” Hopkins wrote on X. “But if you’re a WR and you want to be great, come to @GeorgiaTechFB.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DeAndre Hopkins started his NFL career in 2013 when the Houston Texans drafted him in the first round, and he became a starter for the team. While Hopkins has five seasons with over 1,000 yards for Houston, the 2018 season stood out as his absolute best.

He was voted a First-Team All-Pro in 2018. In the same year, Hopkins had zero drops on 115 receptions for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. But soon after his second season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, Hopkins regressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lowest of that came in the 2025 season when the Baltimore Ravens signed DeAndre Hopkins to increase their WR depth. The role limited the WR’s output, as he could only start 3 of 17 games. He wrapped up the season racking up 330 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns for the Ravens. Disappointed with his performance, Hopkins started exploring coaching opportunities when the season ended.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who previously coached Hopkins with both the Texans and Titans, welcomed him to the Patriots training camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“DeAndre Hopkins is here with us kind of in – just to kind of check things out as far as what he wants to do as far as coaching. And you’ll see him on the field,” Vrabel told reporters last week during Patriots training camp at Foxborough. “And so I use him as an example because he wasn’t the fastest receiver, but he had an unbelievable play style and a play strength and route craft that allowed him to succeed.”

After the Patriots’ trial run, Hopkins has joined the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as an assistant wide receivers coach while keeping the hopes of his NFL return alive.