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“I Haven’t Retired From the NFL”: DeAndre Hopkins Sends Clear Message After Leaving Patriots Coaching Role Within a week

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Aug 1, 2026 | 12:24 PM EDT

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“I Haven’t Retired From the NFL”: DeAndre Hopkins Sends Clear Message After Leaving Patriots Coaching Role Within a week

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Aug 1, 2026 | 12:24 PM EDT

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DeAndre Hopkins left his 13-year NFL career to explore coaching opportunities earlier this year. The New England Patriots welcomed Hopkins for a trial run on July 26. However, within five days, the former NFL player left the Patriots camp. Recently, he spoke out for the first time after the camp and shared a clear message about his NFL career.

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“I haven’t retired from the @NFL,” Hopkins wrote on X. “But if you’re a WR and you want to be great, come to @GeorgiaTechFB.”

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DeAndre Hopkins started his NFL career in 2013 when the Houston Texans drafted him in the first round, and he became a starter for the team. While Hopkins has five seasons with over 1,000 yards for Houston, the 2018 season stood out as his absolute best.

He was voted a First-Team All-Pro in 2018. In the same year, Hopkins had zero drops on 115 receptions for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. But soon after his second season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, Hopkins regressed.

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The lowest of that came in the 2025 season when the Baltimore Ravens signed DeAndre Hopkins to increase their WR depth. The role limited the WR’s output, as he could only start 3 of 17 games. He wrapped up the season racking up 330 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns for the Ravens. Disappointed with his performance, Hopkins started exploring coaching opportunities when the season ended.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who previously coached Hopkins with both the Texans and Titans, welcomed him to the Patriots training camp.

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“DeAndre Hopkins is here with us kind of in – just to kind of check things out as far as what he wants to do as far as coaching. And you’ll see him on the field,” Vrabel told reporters last week during Patriots training camp at Foxborough. “And so I use him as an example because he wasn’t the fastest receiver, but he had an unbelievable play style and a play strength and route craft that allowed him to succeed.”

After the Patriots’ trial run, Hopkins has joined the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as an assistant wide receivers coach while keeping the hopes of his NFL return alive.

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, where he covers the league's news cycle with a focus on player storylines, off-field and legal developments, and the reactions that follow the NFL's biggest controversies. His reporting ranges across teams like the Browns, Steelers, Eagles, and Giants, tracking everything from roster drama to the veteran voices weighing in on the league's hot-button moments. A former national-level athlete, Nilaav brings a competitive perspective to his writing, pairing technical insight with clear, accessible storytelling. He moved to football after more than two years covering MMA and boxing on the combat sports beat. He is also pursuing a degree in Sports Management, approaching his work with analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for NFL fans.

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Antra Koul

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