“I Just Wanna Talk to My Son”: Deion Sanders’ Daughter Blasts Ex for Denying Her Access to Her Child

Things turned so brutal for Deiondra Sanders that she was forced to put out her personal life on social media. She shared a series of Instagram stories and text message screenshots on September 7, 2026, claiming she had been unable to reach her child, Snow, for three days.

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Snow is staying in Atlanta with his father, Rodriquez Jacquees, and his paternal family, but Deiondra hasn’t been able to contact him since then.

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On September 7, Deiondra posted an Instagram story, mentioning, “Y’all can say what y’all want about me, but I’m a MOM. If you’re not spending time with our child on your time, keep him home with me. I need to know where my child is, who he’s with if he isn’t with you the whole time, and speak to him every day. We’re very attached, especially after what happened last time.”

Then Deiondra Sanders started pleading to Rodriquez Jacquees to let her talk to her son, saying, “I just wanna talk to my son. Then I get cursed out because I want to. Then Snow gets yelled at because he cries and he misses his mom.”

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She claimed that whenever Snow started crying while she was talking to him, the person with him would end the call. She also said Jacquees told Snow to stop crying because he did not have separation anxiety.

Jacquees, saved as “Que” in her phone, pushed back and said that the time Snow spent with him was his parenting time.

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When she explained that she simply wanted to talk to her son, he told her to call him instead and wrote, “Your son can’t talk yet,” and “When he can he will have a phone.”

Ironically, Snow is 2 years old.

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Deiondra Sanders then added Jacquees’ mother, Rosie Thompson, to the situation and shared screenshots of a group chat involving them. Someone sent Deiondra a photo of Snow sitting with other children, but she said that seeing a picture was not enough because she wanted to actually speak with her son.

“I need to hear from my son,” Sanders added. “When I asked him, he started crying. I am not ok with that, and u should understand as a parent.”

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She asked them to let Snow call her and keep his iPad charged so she could reach him.

Jacquees asked to be removed, calling the situation immature. He apologized to Laine for his language. However, Deiondra disagreed and said that keeping her way from her son is what is immature.

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She then warned them, saying, “I can show y’all better than I can show y’all. Watch this.”

Later on, she became so restless that she just wanted to talk to Snow. After several attempts to contact them, someone whose number she did not have saved finally replied, “Hey, Snow is sleep.”

Then on Monday, when Deiondra asked if Snow was okay, he replied, “We all know you play slow.”

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Later, Deiondra Sanders shared a positive message and thanked Jacquees for showing Snow during an Instagram Live. However, she said seeing him online was not the same as being able to speak to him directly.

The former couple welcomed their son in August 2024 and broke up soon after. But disagreement over co-parenting has simmered since then.

In December 2025, Jacquees posted and later deleted a message on X saying women should go to jail for keeping fathers away from their children. But Deiondra Sanders pushed back by sharing pictures and videos of Snow, mentioning that it’s never her intention.

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In the end, both are in a tough spot trying to raise their son, Snow, and the screenshots clearly prove it.