“I Look Like a Fat Old Guy”: Travis Kelce Makes Self-Deprecating Remark After Inspiring Chiefs Victory

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce delivered one of his best performances of this season during an overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts, and true to form, he couldn’t resist poking fun at his own effort on the way to the end zone.

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Breaking the game down on “New Heights,” the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis walked through the touchdown that helped push Kansas City past Indianapolis. He explained how quarterback Patrick Mahomes got the ball out quickly, and how wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s block near the goal line gave him the room to finish the play, though his own footwork into the end zone left something to be desired.

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“Xavier did a great job of getting a body on a body. I thought I was going to have to try and go over top and then I realized I didn’t, and then I just look like a fat old guy trying to get me a zone,” Travis said on the podcast.

Jason had already teased his brother about the finish before Travis even got to that explanation, pointing out how indecisive the whole sequence looked on replay, torn between diving and simply running the ball in standing up. Once Travis owned the moment with his own joke, Jason flipped the script entirely and pushed back on the self-deprecating label, reminding him that one awkward step into the end zone didn’t define the rest of his night, given how dominant Kelce had looked everywhere else on the field.

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That pushback holds up against the box score from the game itself. Mahomes finished 32-for-47 for 382 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, spreading the ball to Kelce, Worthy, and young receiver Jalen Royals for scores, while running back Kenneth Walker III added 117 rushing yards. Kansas City needed a Harrison Butker field goal in overtime to escape with a 33-30 win and move to 2-0 on the season, with Kelce himself finishing the night with nine catches for 101 yards to go with the touchdown.

The joke comes at a time when retirement questions are following Kelce more than ever. The 36-year-old is in his 14th NFL season, and just weeks earlier, ESPN’s Mina Kimes had pointed to signs of physical decline while arguing that his age, rather than his personal life, was the bigger reason behind the change.

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“He is clearly his age, and it shows he is not peak Travis Kelce anymore. It’s a little bit of a bummer that people will watch that and associate it with the fact that he’s married to a pop star and not that he’s 37,” Kimes said.

Cris Carter, who said he and trainer Andrew Spruill had worked with Kelce since before his rookie season, also fueled the retirement discussion over the summer with an Instagram post.

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“Andrew and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL. Know the GOAT is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop: Canton/HOF,” Carter said.

Kelce has leaned on nearly identical language for years whenever the question resurfaces, going back to a now-famous line he gave reporters shortly after winning Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, one that still gets quoted every time his future comes up.

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“I’m gonna do it until the wheels fall off, and hopefully that doesn’t happen anytime soon. But I can definitely understand that it’s towards the end of the road than it is the beginning of it, and I just gotta make sure I’m set up for after football, as well,” Travis said.

Taken together, the “fat old guy” line comes across as Kelce simply poking fun at an awkward finish, especially after the strong stat line, his brother’s immediate defense, and his own track record of dismissing retirement chatter all working directly against the joke he made at his own expense.