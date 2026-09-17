“I Lost Her”: Brad Pitt Confirms Strict No-Phone Rule at Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding; Reveals He Couldn’t Find His Date

In the first week of September, Travis Kelce revealed that he and Taylor Swift asked guests to keep their phones away during the wedding. This was proposed to create a more private atmosphere for everyone in attendance, from their celebrity guests to close friends. One of their guests, Brad Pitt, is now opening up about how strict Swift and Kelce’s wedding lockdown really was, and according to him, the no-phone rule left him fumbling to find his own date. Pitt, who attended with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, summed up the chaos bluntly:

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“Let me tell you, that was such an amazing night,” Pitt told the interviewer (via Entertainment Tonight ). “I think we were there 10 hours, maybe 12. It was so thoughtful and well planned, and really moving, and great fun. And yeah, but it was big. Yeah. And yeah, at one point, I lost her in the melee on the dance floor.”

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Turns out Brad Pitt’s little “I lost her” moment didn’t last long. He clarified the separation lasted only moments before he located de Ramon again amid the crowd.

Nearly two months after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said “I do” on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, Travis finally opened up about the big day during the season premiere of New Heights. And yes, he confirmed that the no-phone rule was real, and honestly, it seemed to shift the whole energy of the night.

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Travis got a little sentimental talking about it on his podcast on September 2.

“It was so cool to see how everybody interacted, and with no phones comes people not having to be on guard and feel whatever that feeling is for everyone. It makes everyone be in the moment and be present…” he said. Then he added, “That’s what we wanted it to be. We wanted it to be a beautiful ceremony, but we also wanted to make sure that everybody left there having some fun. And it was a magical night, man.”

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The ceremony itself stayed low-key on the details that mattered most. Austin Swift stood as his sister’s man of honor, Jason Kelce was Travis’ best man, and Adam Sandler handled officiating duties.

As for the guest list, it read like a greatest hits reel of Hollywood and the NFL. Jennifer Lawrence, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, Ethan Hawke and Hugh Grant were seen leaving Manhattan hotels early that Friday, while Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid and MGK showed up for the main event alongside singers Benson Boone and Griff.

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Sports fans had plenty to spot too, from Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Kareem Hunt, Cooper Kupp, Baker Mayfield and Tom Brady.

And despite all that star power, official wedding photos still haven’t surfaced.