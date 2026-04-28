“I Love My Girl”: Jeremiyah Love Claps Back Against Viral Draft Moment of Him Avoiding His GF

Jeremiyah Love’s selection as the Arizona Cardinals’ third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was a moment for him to cherish, but there was also an awkward moment amid that. His family, friends, and even girlfriend were excited for Love as he became the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley in 2018. When his name was called, Love stood up and embraced everyone who was with him at the draft, including his girlfriend Aliece.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When she went in to kiss Love, he happened to miss it and resumed his celebrations. The video of the moment has been doing the rounds on the internet, but Love was quick to let people know that it was a mistake. “I love my girl,” wrote Love, which proved to be a clap back at people trying to make the most out of the completely unintentional moment, amid the biggest night of Love’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Actually Like That (@actuallylikethat) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Aliece posted a picture with Love after he was drafted on her Instagram story.

“I’m so proud of you, babe. I can’t wait to watch you absolutely dominate in the NFL,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not confirmed when the couple started their relationship, but Aliece’s Instagram highlights have stories from the two dating back to 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Notre Dame player actually got the call from the Cardinals late into the eight minute clock. General Manager Monti Ossenfort revealed to ESPN that they had been given the wrong number. However, it all ended on a good note with Love getting the nod as the franchise’s highest pick since Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024.

Cardinals Bet Big on Jeremiyah Love’s Rare Talent

Jeremiyah Love entered the NFL Draft after earning unanimous All-American honors and emerged as a Heisman Trophy semifinalist. EssentiallySports’ NFL Draft analyst Luke Hubbard rated him as one of the top five running back prospects in the last decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arizona Cardinals have had two head coaches in the last four years in Kliff Kingsbury and Jonathan Gannon. Coming into this year, they hired Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur, and moved on from their franchise quarterback, 2019 first overall pick, Kyler Murray. They needed a franchise player who could help turn their fortunes, and that is what led them to draft Love, who many believe was the best player in the draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

LaFleur’s offensive scheme emphasizes the run game and puts a lot on the running back’s plate, including blocking and catching out of the backfield. Love is poised to get a ton of opportunities in a system built to maximize his uniquely versatile skill set. Love posted 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns with the Fighting Irish from 2023-25. While it is still uncertain if his college form will transition into the NFL, it is clear that physically, he has the tools to succeed.

“They got a great group of guys in there,” Love said after getting drafted. “I’m ready to come and compete, build a better culture, a culture of brotherhood, trust, and togetherness. I’m just ready to contribute to the room, contribute to the team, and just help the Cardinals be a better organization.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals certainly will be hoping that Love helps elevate the team’s performance. They have not won a playoff game since 2015, and have since finished 4th in the NFC West five times. While Love will be a rookie, there will be a lot of pressure on him to help the franchise get back to winning ways.