“I Love the Way That He’s Wired”: Dak Prescott & Other Cowboys Veterans Share True Feelings on Caleb Downs

In Dallas, Caleb Downs is quickly growing into the star he was at Ohio State. The season is still some months away, but the star safety is already among the top favorites to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year. That hype does not come without reason. His own teammates have grown into big fans – especially the veterans.

“I love the way that he’s wired and I’m excited for him,” quarterback Dak Prescott told the press on May 15. “He’s got some great vets, whether it be myself to ask questions to, or great vets on that defensive side now to help make sure he gets off to a great start.”

The Dallas Cowboys have found a gem in Caleb Downs. He already brings immense upside to a defense that had been an embarrassment for the franchise last season. But for him to share the field with stars like Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, Jalen Thompson, and DeMarvion Overshown is an advantage that Dallas is going to enjoy plenty.

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“[He] makes everybody around him better,” Downs’ uncle, and former Super Bowl-winning cornerback, Dré Bly, told Go Long.

Overshown was equally glowing in his praise for Downs. He particularly highlighted the rookie’s work ethic and humility.

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Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602262583

“He’s a worker for sure. He wants to get better every day,” Overshown said. “His film speaks for itself. I feel like he came in already with the media talking about he’s a first-rounder, they’re expecting a lot from him. He’s just kind of disregarded it. Just coming in, working hard every day. Just want to do whatever to help the team get better.

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“He’s here to help us win. He’s here to ball out. And I’m so excited. When you get those kind of players, you always got a chance on Sundays.”

Caleb Downs’s work ethic is “legendary,” according to draft expert Todd McShay. He told the Players’ Tribune that he is “obsessed with data,” and that he followed the ideology of ‘kaizen,’ which meant progressing by at least 1% every day. Another example of his hunger and drive was that he was simply bored that opponents were not targeting him enough when he was at Ohio State. There is a dip in his numbers since 2023. But the athletic prowess he brings to the secondary is generational.

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Downs still has a long way to go, since he is only a rookie. But he is one of the few new players who are expected to have a brilliant debut season.

Caleb Down for Defensive Rookie of the Year?

When an eye-catching prediction comes from one of the best at Caleb Downs’ position, it is worthy enough to pay close attention to. Former safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was a phenomenal threat in the backfield himself, is high on the Dallas rookie to notch a career year already.

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“I think Caleb has a great shot to have 100 tackles, and to get three sacks and three interceptions,” Mathieu said. “That’s sort of my expectation for him — and you know Jerry’s going to roll out the red carpet for him.”

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“That’s my pick to be Defensive Rookie of the Year,” he added.

Given his heroics in college and the ceiling he can reach, it’s not unlikely to think of these feats becoming a reality for Caleb Downs. Fans can expect him to rack up sacks, since he will very likely be moved to nickel cornerback. He’s also excellent in coverage, posting an 87.0 coverage grade. 100 tackles might be a long shot, but those sacks and interceptions are a very realistic goal for Caleb Downs.

And, his odds to be DROY are already at +850.

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Regardless of what people think of team owner Jerry Jones, he’s got one of the best defensive rookies on his roster. And with the veteran power backing him, the Dallas Cowboys have a franchise talent in the making.