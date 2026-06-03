“I’m Sorry I’ve Been MIA”: Joe Burrow’s Rumored GF Olivia Ponton Opens Up on a Rough Day Amid Big Career Move

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow‘s rumored girlfriend, Olivia Ponton, sure knows how to become the center of attention in any room that she walks into. A few days ago, she had everyone talking about herself when she posted a clip on her social media, acting like Carrie Bradshaw from SATC. Miss Ponton is a huge Carrie fan, and the clip proved it right. And now, the social media influencer and model is back in the public eye, but this time, it’s for a completely different reason.

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“I’m sorry I’ve been MIA today, it’s been rainy & Jack Daniels has been my bff,” added Olivia Ponton over a picture of herself floating in the sea, on her IG Story.

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Turns out Olivia Ponton took a break from her social media for some time, which caused some worry among her fans. It turns out that she took the break as she was spending a rainy day at the beach, indulging in a few glasses of JD. While it’s unclear what caused her a rough day, her story carried some weight as she floated in the ocean while taking a snap.

Meanwhile, in one of the stories posted on her social media from the other day, Olivia was also seen wearing an olive colored floor length backless dress, with a text that read “I got so many questions about this dress 🤍“

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Olivia recently turned 24 as she celebrated her birthday on May 30, and the beach trip day may have been a part of an extended birthday celebration. The next story that she posted right after this one featured what looked like a box full of chocolate-covered treats. Three of them were topped with Lotus Biscoff cookies, and the remaining three were topped with what looked like Oreo cookies.

Imago Credits via Instagram, @olivia.ponton

She also added a text to the picture that read, “& I came home to the sweetest surprise. I love you so much @reneeenoe I’m so lucky to have you with as a friend.”

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While she revealed the reason for her social media break and the surprise that awaited her back home, videos of her enjoying delicious desserts and vegan burgers followed her IG story. Moreover, this is not the first time the influencer has been MIA. Burrow’s rumored GF has occasionally taken small hiatuses and breaks from social media to deal with mental health, severe burnout, or avoid toxic comments online.

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Previously, Ponton had revealed that her screen time often reaches eight to nine hours a day. That is why she developed a passion for book reading, and soon, when it became one of her most favorite activities, she also started her own book podcast, “Booked, Blonde & Busy.” Recently, she also announced that she is coming back with season 2 of her podcast.

Olivia Ponton starts a new journey with her podcast

Surprisingly, just a few hours before going MIA, Ponton shared another story on social media, announcing the release of Booked, Blonde & Busy season 2. However, this time, there’s a twist. Rather than just getting into books, she will also be embracing the blonde stereotype.

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“Got to sit down with @variety to chat about season two of @bookedblondebusy and the changes we made,” posted Olivia Ponton on her Instagram Story.

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Imago Credits via Instagram, @olivia.ponton

That is not all. According to Variety, unlike last season, which only focused on traditional author interviews, Ponton will be inviting her “friends, people she admires, and industry ‘it-girls.’” And the thing that connects them all is their shared love for books. Each month, the podcast will focus on one standalone book or series as the theme.

Meanwhile, Page Six revealed that Ponton loves “emotionally intense fiction” books. Some of the books that she loves are The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, Twisted by Ana Huang, Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard, Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, and The Enemy of Time by Haley-Grace McCormick.

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Maybe she will dedicate one episode from the new season of her podcast to one of her favorite books. Regardless, it’s the next big step in the influencer’s career, and her fans can stream the podcast on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Spotify.