“I May Not Be With FOX”: Terry Bradshaw Announces Retirement Stance As He Discusses Future in Broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw joined a fledgling FOX NFL Sunday in 1994, along with Howie Long, James Brown, and Jimmy Johnson. Brown, 75, is now with CBS, and Johnson retired last year, leaving Bradshaw and Long as the only two core members still on the show. Long is 66 and still has a good few years left in him. Bradshaw, who is already 77 and has made some notable goof-ups in the recent past, however, has no plans of calling it a day either.

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“I may not be with FOX,” Bradshaw revealed in a recent conversation with Sports Business Radio’s Brian Berger. “That would be their call, not mine. But I’ll still be speaking.

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“Billy Graham said that the day that you retire is the day you start dying. And I do believe a lot of people, when they stop using their brain and keep their thought processes moving and advancing, for whatever reason, I do believe you age, and people end up dying. I mean, people die within a year after retirement. So, I don’t wanna do that. I see myself staying fully active right up to the end.”

As Awful Announcing’s Sam Neumann noted, Bradshaw said in 2008 that he wouldn’t retire until 2011. In 2023, he’d joked about him dying on the show to bump up the program’s ratings. Ironically, co-host Curt Menefee said in 2025 that the only way Bradshaw would leave FOX would be in a hearse.

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INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 30: Terry Bradshaw of Fox Sports during the NFC Conference Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 30, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 30 NFC Conference Championship – 49ers at Rams Icon5922201302227

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Despite this spirit sounding admirable for a veteran in football broadcasting, a decision has to be made when things can no longer go on the way they were.

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There seemed to be a mix-up during the conference championship game programming for FOX NFL Sunday this season. Bradshaw started discussing the Seahawks-Rams game after the show had just shown an interview of the Patriots-Broncos game. On another instance, he said that Packers quarterback Jordan Love would be the happiest person after it was reported that star edge rusher Micah Parsons was out with an injury.

Parsons debuted with the Packers last year; Love might have been among the unhappiest after knowing the DE was ruled out of the season.

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In 2025, Terry Bradshaw claimed that former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was very successful in cold weather. FOX, however, displayed that the QB was not good in the snow, having a 1-7 record in conditions below 50 degrees. There are many more such errors, like having called the 49ers vs. Bears game at 21-0, despite it being only halftime at that point.

Bradshaw pioneered the four-hour pregame format and became a staple in Sunday football coverage. His sport knowledge has made him one of the best in the media, earning him three Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst in 1999, 2001, and 2008. He also holds the honor of covering ten Super Bowls. But perhaps the time has come for Bradshaw to step away from the mic.

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However, Bradshaw being Bradshaw, won’t make for the ideal retiree either.

“I can’t do that,” Bradshaw said about adopting a quiet ranch lifestyle. “My wife and I, we’ve been home now going on two weeks and we’re going crazy. We’re not used to being still. We were driving around yesterday, coming in from town. And I said, ‘Gee, we’ve got two weeks at home!’ We are never still.”

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We’ll have to see which studio Bradshaw ends up at for this season, but he’s made it very clear that we’d still be seeing him for quite some time.