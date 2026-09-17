“I Need Answers”: Cardinals’ Kei’Trel Clark Calls Out NFL After Being Punished Over “Glory Be 2 God” Message

The NFL’s relentless crackdown on unauthorized uniform displays has sparked fresh outrage across locker rooms. Right behind Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair receiving an $11,492 fine for writing an unauthorized message on his eye black, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei’Trel Clark became the latest player to draw the league office’s scrutiny.

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The NFL’s office sent a notice to Clark on September 15, 2026. It pointed out that he violated the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules during the Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. As a punishment, they fined him $6,651.

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During the 26-14 win against the Chargers, Clark ran through the field wearing eye black strips that read “GLORY BE [peace symbol] 2 GOD…” And instead of quietly accepting the financial penalty, the fourth-year cornerback took to social media and lashed out at the league’s strict disciplinary system.

“I need answers,” the cornerback wrote on his Instagram Story as he shared a screenshot of the NFL’s notice. “6.6K for Giving God the Glory.”

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Clark shared multiple stories on Instagram, and they were all memes questioning the league’s move. He also shared an image of himself wearing an eye black that read “INSHALLAH.” But apparently, the league seemed to have missed out on that.

According to Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 under the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rule, the players cannot display any personal message in writing or illustration on game days. But the players can wear their messages if they get them approved by the league’s officials ahead of time. The rule applies across the board to political causes, charitable campaigns, and personal slogans in an effort to maintain uniform broadcast standards.

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However, Kei’Trel Clark made it clear that a four-figure penalty won’t silence his faith. He conveyed the message through the last one of his barrage of Instagram Stories.

“I got to report to God at the end of my days on the day of judgment!” Clark wrote. “I’ll always give God the Glory and out loud 😎 All good.”

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It’s worth noting that it’s not the first time the NFL fined Clark for violating the Uniform and Equipment Rule. Back in 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts, the league put a $5,797 fine on him for wearing a thin strip of black towel. According to the league, it broke the color code. After all, only white towels that are licensed by the NFL can be used by players on game days. Of course, Clark retaliated through a series of social media posts. And fans joined him in ridiculing the league’s policy.

But penalizing overt expressions of religious devotion while seemingly overlooking other infractions has left players frustrated by perceived double standards. And for now, Clark and Al-Shaair are not backing down.