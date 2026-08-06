“I Never Said”: Derrick Henry Calls Out NFL Reporter Kay Adams for Twisting His Words on Retirement & Ravens Future

It has now become routine for Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry to face questions on his retirement. He is 32, and a running back: you don’t see many RBs playing at Henry’s level at this age. However, a simple statement on Kay Adams’ show was spun a little out of context.

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During an appearance on Up & Adams from Ravens training camp, Kay Adams, the longtime NFL broadcaster and host of the daily football show, pointed to the environment around them and asked whether Baltimore was where Henry saw himself finishing his career.

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“When I’m done playing, I want to be done playing here. When I hang it up, Baltimore will be the last place I want to be.” Henry said.

“RB Derrick Henry wants to retire as a Raven,” the Up & Adams Show wrote in the clip’s caption.

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Those comments quickly spread across social media, with several accounts interpreting the above message as a sign that Henry is retiring soon. He wasted little time pushing back on that narrative.

“I would like to finish my playing career with Ravens,” he wrote on X. “I never said anything about retiring lol, I’m enjoying being a Raven. I’ll worry about that retirement s–t later.”

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Derrick Henry was asked about retirement earlier in training camp, too. His reply should have ended the doubts there itself.

“That’s not even my mindset. My mindset is how can I get better, so we can be the best team we can be. I haven’t thought about retirement at all. … I love the game, and once I feel like that love is gone, then I’ll hang it up.”

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His play gives people little reason to think he’s slowing down. Henry ran for 1,595 yards (2nd-highest in the league) and 16 touchdowns on 307 carries (4th-highest in the league) during the 2025 season, averaging 5.2 yards per rush. It was another year that put him among the NFL’s most productive running backs, which is why retirement isn’t a conversation he’s interested in having right now.

Besides, it would be a little unfortunate if Henry had to call it a career without winning a Super Bowl. It is his 11th year in the league, but the RB is still in pretty good shape.

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Rest assured, fans will not be hearing about the star running back’s retirement anytime soon. As Baltimore gears up for this season, the veteran running back appears far more interested in chasing a championship than discussing when his NFL journey will end.