Matt Cassel has not played an NFL game since 2018. These days, he works in TV and co-hosts a podcast with Bobby Bones. None of that stopped him from firing off a tweet the moment New England started shopping for a quarterback, and honestly, the timing is perfect.

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Cassel quote-tweeted NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who reported that the Patriots are expected to explore the QB market during the bye week. That could mean a free agent such as Jimmy Garoppolo or a quarterback pulled off another team’s practice squad.

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“Hit me up, Vrabes! I never signed any retirement papers!” Cassel wrote on X.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel shares real history with Cassel. The two were traded together to Kansas City in 2009 in exchange for the 34th overall pick. Vrabel won three Super Bowls as a Patriots linebacker.

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The reason a retired quarterback is even part of this conversation is Drake Maye’s injury. Maye went down on the final play of New England’s opening drive in Munich, a third-and-goal sack by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Maye walked off on his own, but limped to the locker room at the start of the second drive and never returned. He finished 3 of 4 for 48 yards as Tommy DeVito took over in a 35-10 loss. Hutchinson was hurt as well, injured while celebrating the sack.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Patriots fear Maye fractured his ankle, and Maye stayed in Germany for further evaluation. Vrabel said he does not imagine Maye will be available coming out of the Week 11 bye.

The timing is brutal. New England sits at 5-5 after losing three of its last four, a year after a 14-3 season and a surprise Super Bowl run. Receiver A.J. Brown also left Sunday with what the team called a hamstring injury.

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Maye, last year’s MVP runner-up, has thrown for 2,330 yards, 18 touchdowns and a career-high 11 interceptions through 10 games.

Patriots fans know exactly who Cassel is, even if the rest of us forgot. He was a seventh-round pick in 2005 who never started a game at USC, stuck behind Heisman winners Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart.

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Then Tom Brady’s season ended in the 2008 opener, and Cassel, who had not started a regular-season game since high school, took over. He led New England to 11-5 with 3,693 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

He even put together back-to-back 400-yard games against the Jets and Dolphins. The Patriots still missed the playoffs.

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Bill Belichick, then New England’s head coach, praised him when the Patriots dealt him:

“It is very easy to root for guys like Matt Cassel, who do everything the right way and flourish as a result.”

Cassel found his stride in Kansas City, going 10-5 as a starter in 2010, leading the Chiefs back to the playoffs after five years and earning his only Pro Bowl nod. His 14-year career ended in 2018 after stops with seven teams.

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He has also done this dance before. When the Chiefs ran into quarterback trouble last season, Cassel floated a return and later reported back:

“Bad news: still no calls. Good news: HOF eligibility clock didn’t reset. Seeing a lot people mentioning me going to the Chiefs. Arm’s loose. Phone line’s open.”

For now, DeVito is expected to start the Week 12 game against the Chargers, with rookie Behren Morton the only other quarterback on the roster then.

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Still, New England is expected to look elsewhere too. Garoppolo, 35, began his career in New England, played for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and backed up Matthew Stafford with the Rams in 2024 and 2025. Nothing has been reported as imminent.