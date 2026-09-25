“I Played QB’: Jason Whitlock Claims Giants Legend & Super Bowl Winner Was His Pass Protector in Early Football Days

Jason Whitlock, a conservative political commentator, former New York Giants offensive tackle Jumbo Elliott, and FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho became part of an unexpected football-media exchange this week after Elliott stepped in to defend Leonard Fournette. Whitlock then backed Elliott, adding an intriguing personal detail about his own football days.

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The exchange goes back to Acho’s criticism of Fournette after the former running back objected to the analyst’s comments about Caleb Williams’ reaction to an injury. With the controversy gaining momentum, Elliott had stepped into the argument after seeing Acho’s criticism of Fournette. He said, “Acho, a 4 yr journeyman/practice squad blocking dummy telling a Super Bowl champ long-time starter he was trash. Go away, dummy.”

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To which Whitlock responded on X: “Of course I side with Jumbo. He was rock solid in pass protection when I played QB for Bo.”

Williams fist-bumped fans while leaving the Chicago Bears’ Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings with help from trainers. Acho took issue with the gesture, while Fournette came to the quarterback’s defense. Fournette accused Acho of “clickbaiting” and challenged him to a physical confrontation. The two later took their dispute to Acho’s Speakeasy show, where the conversation became another round of arguments over their respective NFL careers.

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Acho’s disagreement with Fournette had already become much larger than the original comments. On The Facility, Acho responded to Fournette’s criticism by bringing up the attention their dispute generated.

“Leonard Fournette quite literally needed me to get people to click. I was the bait,” Acho said, arguing that Fournette was also benefiting from the controversy. He also told Fournette, “You’re retired, so hang up the dreams, hang up the athletic dreams, pick up a book.”

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By then, the Fournette-Acho argument had spilled well beyond their original disagreement over Caleb Williams. Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko also joined the conversation, taking issue with the two turning their back-and-forth into on-air content.

“Acho & Fournette using this as a media stunt is what’s wrong with sports media. Imagine someone belittling you as a human being cause you’re black and talk with an accent, and you turn around and turn it into a PR stunt. Crazy times,” Fehoko wrote.

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Elliott spent four seasons at Michigan under Schembechler from 1984 through 1987 and became one of the program’s most accomplished offensive tackles. He earned All-American honors and later entered the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Michigan running back Jamie Morris remembered exactly what Elliott brought to the offense.

“You knew we were going to run behind Jumbo,” Morris said. “If you were a smart defensive team, wherever 72 was, you pretty much better get over there. Because if he’s got a one-on-one, he’s going to crush the guy in front of him and go downfield and demolish the next guy. He was the proverbial pancake artist…. I was Michigan’s all-time leading rusher, and look at my size. He protected the hell out me.”

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The Giants selected Elliott 36th overall in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft. He spent eight seasons in New York before finishing his career with the Jets, appearing in 197 regular-season games and starting 156. He was part of the Giants’ Super Bowl XXV championship team, earned All-Madden honors in 1990 and 1991, and made the Pro Bowl in 1993.

On the other hand, before he became a sports columnist and media personality, Whitlock had his own football background. He played at Warren Central High School in Indianapolis and later at Ball State before moving into journalism. He eventually joined The Ann Arbor News, where he covered Michigan athletics, putting him around the program during the era connected to legendary coach Bo Schembechler.

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This was not the first time Whitlock and Acho had crossed paths in 2026. They have also been involved in discussions surrounding sports figures such as Caitlin Clark and Shedeur Sanders. With Elliott now part of the picture, Whitlock has once again made his position on Acho’s commentary clear.



