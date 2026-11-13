“I Pray No One Ever Says This”: Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Calls Out Fan Over Disrespectful Remark

Registered nurse and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, has been very vocal about things that bother her, and she certainly wasn’t going to tolerate a disrespectful comment on social media. A recent incident brought out her anger, which involved a fan criticizing how her face looks.

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“David, my guy.. I pray no one ever says this to your beautiful daughter ❤️,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram story, criticizing a fan who wrote on her earlier post, saying, “Get a facelift…….You have money.”

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Things took a turn when a fan became disrespectful as she was applying creams to her face as part of a brand collaboration. Kelly is not only the wife of Stafford, but the two are also parents of four daughters, twins Sawyer and Chandler, nine, Hunter, eight, and Tyler, six. Kelly, 37 years old, posted about a brand, INNBEAUTY, talking about how she needed to always be moisturized, as she spends every Sunday “either on a Jumbotron or in front of a lot of people.”

“Compared to, like, look, it’s crazy, and it’s also about the firming, let me just put this on my jawline real quick, and you see, like, it just lifts and hydrates, makes your skin feel so much better,” Kelly said of the moisturizing cream she promoted.

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While Kelly called out a fan, this is definitely not the first time she has seen her raise her voice. Kelly recently talked about the Rams not getting a full-fledged bye week rest. The Rams play the Arizona Cardinals on November 15, after which they rest during the bye week, before hosting the Green Bay Packers on November 25. This marks the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game in the NFL, giving them 10 days in between instead of the usual 14 days given to the team.

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“Just curious to hear the thought process behind making the Rams the only team in the NFL without a true bye week,” Kelly recently wrote on Instagram. “Because d–n, after 18 years around this league, even I need a week off during the season… and I have never played a single snap.”

Though this isn’t a problem according to the rules, the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement states that players need to be given three days off between games and four straight days off for a bye week. So the Rams’ bye week doesn’t really break the rules.

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However, a 14-day rest is beneficial for the players, as former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn also supported the two-week time for recovery and planning ahead.

The comment drew criticism from a former ESPN anchor, Linda Cohn, who pointed out that Kelly talked about her fatigue during the games.

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“Kelly, that’s the part where you lost me. If you want to have a conversation about player recovery, we can have it. Ten days between games is less than 14. Their bodies need recovery time,” Cohn said.

Amid the hectic schedule, Kelly and her daughters tend to feature in some of the Rams’ games, there to support her husband and their father. But Kelly earlier told the most special things that she nurtures.

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“We love football, we love going to games, but home is always special, and you want to make it as comfortable as you can,” Kelly said, according to PEOPLE. “I do love that my girls feel comfortable… But honestly, a typical day is that. It starts with work, and then it ends with family time, and that’s every night. So we’re lucky in that sense.”

So while Kelly called out a fan for disrespecting her online, she has taken a firm stand for herself as she continues to enjoy time with her husband and her daughters.