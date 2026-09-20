“I Proved Them Wrong”: Falcons Star Calls Out Jerry Jones’ Decision to Draft First-Round Bust Over Him

During the 2023 draft, the Dallas Cowboys were debating whether to pick defensive tackle Mazi Johnson or offensive guard Matthew Bergeron. The latter, a standout lineman for Syracuse, was under the impression he’d be suiting up for the Lone Star. Unfortunately, Jerry Jones had other plans.

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“I mean, it was crazy because the day of the draft, the Cowboys were about to be on the clock, and one of my old college coaches was like, ‘Hey, I just talked to Cowboys coaches and stuff, and scouts,'” Bergeron told Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “So I’m at home getting excited. Like, hey, I’m going to Dallas, you know, the greatest team in football. And I’m watching the draft, and they pick somebody else.

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“And then a few hours later, I see that video. And I just, you know, it just motivated me. Obviously, I was upset, but it’s all good. Like I said, I proved them wrong at the end of the day. I do believe I was the better pick to this day. You know, when Atlanta picked me up, I was so grateful.”

Smith was selected 26th overall by the Cowboys. With Bergeron being passed on, he fell to the second round, where he was picked 38th overall by Atlanta. Per the draft room footage from the Cowboys, Jerry Jones believed Smith would give their defense a dynamic they “[did] not have” at that time, and would take some pressure off the outside rushers.

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But that backfired quickly. Mazi struggled with the Cowboys and was unfortunately a bust for the team. He recorded only 57 combined tackles and seven tackles for loss in hs three years with Dallas. Smith was eventually traded midway through the 2025 season to the New York Jets, who released him in 2026. He is now on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.

Bergeron, however, has been a blessing for Atlanta. He has started 50 games for the team with 3,206 offensive snaps and 213 special teams snaps under his belt.

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Bergeron also ranked 19th among all NFL guards in 2024 and 22nd in 2025, per PFF, with the Falcons picking up a league-leading 61 first downs behind him and left tackle Jake Matthews. Bergeron’s performances were liked by the Falcons so much that he got a contract extension of four years worth $96 million with $60 million guaranteed. He is the second-highest-paid offensive guard in the league, with an annual average salary of $24 million.

“This means the world,” Bergeron told AtlantaFalcons.com. “I’m from Canada, and the second I got to Atlanta, everybody welcomed me with open arms. Atlanta is a special place for me and my family. And now, I have the resources to give back to a community that has given me so much and changed my life.”

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The Falcons, too, were extremely happy to have him until the end of the 2030 season, for how productive he has been for the franchise over the years, having developed into a “well-rounded blocker.”

“Matthew is the type of player you build around,” Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. “He’s establishing himself as one of the top young guards in the NFL, and his toughness, consistency and leadership have made him a cornerstone of our offensive line and the culture we’re building in Atlanta.”

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Though Bergeron has been a valuable asset that the Falcons admire, the Falcons haven’t qualified for the playoffs since the 2017 season. The offensive line also hampered the offense in their Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bergeron and Co. have to clean up before their upcoming game.