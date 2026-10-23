“I See It All”: Caleb Williams Calls Out Richard Sherman During Live TNF Segment After Bears’ Win Over Patriots

The Chicago Bears are off to a great start, being 5-2 after a 30-24 win over the New England Patriots. Following the win, Prime Video had quarterback Caleb Williams in the booth, and he didn’t hesitate to take a shot at Super Bowl winner Richard Sherman over his earlier take on the Bears.

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“Feels great. Uh, that time off just added a little bit more to me. You know, and I’m gonna keep using, I’m gonna keep bringing that energy, uh, that fire in my eyes. You know, I’m gonna release it to, you know, to my teammates, uh, and hopefully to the, to the fans; they feel my energy. Um, and hopefully we can get in your top five,” Williams said, looking towards Sherman, while Sherman laughed. “I see it all.”

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But where did this little nudge from Williams stem from? Sherman has been creating his own Top 5 rankings on his show for the past few weeks now. The Bears have made it twice to that list, in Week 5 and Week 7.

Sherman, in friendly fire, also wrote on X that he was “already ahead” of Williams, sharing a picture of the Week 7 rankings. The Bears slotted in as No. 5, as they were in Week 5.

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The Chicago Bears could be a dark horse player this season. They are now 5-2 in the season. With Caleb Williams back from his injury, this is a team to be on the lookout for.

Against the Patriots, Williams went 22-of-33 passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns, and had zero interceptions. This is coming off yet another great win against the Atlanta Falcons in which he posted 305 yards with an accuracy of 83.3% and one touchdown.

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Williams talked about the time he has taken off to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2. The QB was carted off the field with tears in his eyes. Williams was heavily called out for overexaggerating an injury that was initially seen as minor.

Sherman was one of these critics.

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“You’re doing a little too much, doing all that screaming and hooping and hollering if you don’t walk your a– to the locker room and get checked out,” he said. “For him to get on a damn cart for a grade one, even a grade two hamstring, you got to be like, all right.”

However, Williams has since confirmed that he suffered a hamstring tear, which means it was a pretty serious injury. He also addressed how wrong the reportage surrounding it all was.

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“That’s been fun to deal with,” he said at a recent presser. “I would say, from y’all’s side, things like that is being able to report it and go through it in the right way and right manner. And then, from there, if you haven’t heard it from bossman [head coach Ben Johnson] himself or out of the horse’s mouth, me, it would probably be wrong. Which, every single one has been.”

Bears head coach Ben Johnson had already told his wish ahead of the Week 7 clash, saying that Williams and the others need to “stack good performances, back to back to back. That’s what the good ones do.”

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Williams has delivered to his coach’s demand, and the Bears will now face off against the defending champions, the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, Sherman will diligently keep updating his top five teams of the week, with Williams also perhaps keeping a check.