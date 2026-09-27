“I Slid My Whole Career & Never Took a Hit”: Legendary NFL QB on Dante Moore Hit as USC Suspends Desman Stephens

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner has weighed in on the frightening injury to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who was forced to leave Saturday’s game against USC after taking a late hit from Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II. USC head coach Lincoln Riley subsequently suspended Stephens for one game following the incident.

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Warner addressed the broader debate over quarterback slides, drawing on his 12-year NFL career, discussing the timing of when quarterbacks should give themselves up.

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“I know there is a lot of talk about QBs sliding. I slid my whole career and never took a hit like you see now, and that’s when hitting was allowed! I don’t believe it’s the sliding that’s the problem; it’s the TIMING of the slide! QBs are pushing the envelope because they are more protected, and they expect defenders to just assume they aren’t going to keep running bad assumption! Go down early or just be a running back; the in-between is the problem IMO!” Warner wrote on X.

Warner’s comments came directly in response to the hit that sent Moore to the hospital during USC’s 41-27 win over the Ducks. Facing second-and-9 from USC’s 23-yard line in the second quarter, Moore scrambled 10 yards for a first down and began sliding at the USC 13. After his knee touched the ground, Stephens drove his shoulder into Moore’s back, slamming the back of Moore’s head into the turf.

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Officials flagged Stephens for targeting on the play, and the call was upheld on review, ejecting him from the game. Moore stayed down for several minutes before being carted off and taken to the hospital by ambulance, later diagnosed with a concussion. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Moore was moving his legs and fingers as he was carted off, and backup Dylan Raiola took over at quarterback for the rest of the game.

What turned the incident into a bigger story wasn’t just the hit itself but Stephens’ reaction afterward. Television cameras caught him celebrating and taunting Oregon’s sideline while Moore remained down receiving medical attention, and Stephens continued celebrating with teammates even after his ejection. After Stephens was ejected, he remained on the USC sideline for the rest of the game instead of heading to the locker room. That drew more criticism after footage of his reaction following the hit began circulating.

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USC then announced on Sunday that Stephens would miss the Trojans’ next game against Washington on October 3. Riley also addressed the decision in a statement.

“Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character. He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions, and will learn from this. The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family.”

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Stephens also issued his own apology once the backlash intensified and he set his Instagram account to private.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game. Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. There is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

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Oregon head coach Dan Lanning didn’t hold back either when describing the hit after the game, calling it exactly what it looked like on replay.

“It was a Disgusting play. The energy changed. A lot of guys on the sideline, they were emotional in that moment, including myself.”

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Warner’s broader point about sliding timing lands directly on top of this specific case. With targeting rules already in place to protect defenseless players in this exact situation, the incident has reignited a larger conversation about how both quarterbacks and defenders need to adjust their instincts as the rules around player safety continue to evolve.