“I Stand Behind Every Story”: Dianna Russini Issues Statement On The Athletic Resignation After Mike Vrabel Controversy

Following the controversy around spotting New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the former opted out of appearing at the pre-draft press conference. The latest reports now claim that Russini has resigned from her position at The Athletic “effective immediately.”

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On Tuesday, she sent a resignation letter to The Athletic Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg, which was later obtained by The Associated Press.

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“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” wrote Dianna Russini in her resignation letter.

“When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful.”

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Russini’s career in sports journalism spans over 15 years. She worked for NBC and ESPN before joining The Athletic in 2023. She has hosted podcasts for The Athletic and broken various important stories. Her contract was about to expire on June 30, but she chose to step aside now and “refuse to lend it (the narrative around her) further oxygen.”

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This is a developing story…